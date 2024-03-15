×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

Apple iOS 13 stable OS out on 19 September, features new Dark Mode

iOS 13 would officially see the light of the day – in a stable version on 19 September. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max run iOS 13.

Reported by: Tech Desk
iOS 13
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
iOS 13 would officially see the light of the day – in a stable version on 19 September. The mobile OS is present currently in beta, and post 19 September, Apple users could catch a fully stable version of the platform. At this point in time, it is worth remembering that the newest Apple iPhones – the run iOS 13 straight out of the box. In this regard, check out the key functionality of iOS 13 – at this time of the new iPhones being launched.

Apple iOS 13 

Primarily, there is the new Dark Mode which could be turned on manually. The activation of this new mode could also be scheduled. Then, the Photos tab is also an enhancement. This offers auto-playing for live photos and videos. As far as photo previews are concerned, users could see photo reviews filtered by days/months/years

As far as camera functionality is concerned, there is the ability to adjust the lighting of the portrait. Here, the intensity could be modified accordingly. Then, there are the HomeKit Secure Video and Siri shortcuts. A major improvement has been affected on the Maps app that displays real-time transit, and flight status in tandem with guidance from Siri

Finally, there are India-specific enhancements as well. These include the likes of support to 22 Indian languages. Siri would also be speaking in Indian English in India. These features follow that of conventional enhancements as well. to check out these generalized set of features now. At this juncture, with iOS 13 stable version releasing on 19 September, check out the key technical specifications of the newest iPhone 11 smartphone which is driven by iOS 13:

iPhone 11

6.1-inch screen

iOS 13 operating system – straight out of the box

Apple A13 Bionic SoC

12 MP + 12 MP dual rear snappers with quad-LED dual-tone flash

12 MP selfie camera

4GB RAM

64GB, 128GB, 256GB internal storage editions; in tandem with 4GB RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, micro USB connectivity options

3110mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery.

Published September 11th, 2019 at 16:56 IST

