Apple is all set to refresh its iPhone line-up tomorrow. Apple's special event has been scheduled for tomorrow September 10 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST) at its iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. We are just over 24 hours away from witnessing Apple's new, upcoming iPhone line-up. Apart from the iPhone 11, Apple is also expected to launch some other products. Previously, there were reports that Apple is expected to launch two new iPad models and four new Apple watch models during the event. We take you on a quest for everything that is expected with iPhone 11 during tomorrow's special Apple event.

Three new iPhone models

A rumour has it, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models during the event tomorrow. Apple is expected to announce 'budget' successor to its last year's iPhone XR, in the form of iPhone 11. Apart from that, Apple is rumored to announce successors to its mid-range flagship iPhone XS and high-end iPhone XS Max, in the form of Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively. It should feel like a no-brainer that Apple would call its upcoming flagship iPhone line-up the iPhone 11. The 'Pro' moniker is traditionally reserved for Apple's high-end models. For example, the Apple MacBook Pro laptop and the iPad Pro Tablet.

Triple-rear camera

In what could be the most significant change, the 2019 iPhone line-up is likely to feature triple-rear camera unit. We have been hearing about triple-camera iPhones for quite some time now. We are expecting at least one iPhone model this year to feature triple-rear camera unit. According to a report, the highest-end (iPhone 11 Pro Max) is highly likely to feature a triple-camera group at the back. OnLeaks and Ice Universe posted renders showing a purported prototype of triple-camera iPhone.

Apple to drop 3D Touch?

Apple is likely to bid adieu to the 3D Touch. According to reports, the iPhone maker will finally get rid off the 3D Touch support and its pressure-sensitive interface for all the 2019 iPhone models. However, Apple's touch-based interface is unlikely to disappear completely. Apple has reportedly developed a new Taptic that would act as the successor to the company's Haptic Touch Technology. However, More details awaited on that front.

A13 processor, bi-directional wireless charging and more

Earlier this year, Apple officially put an end to the AirPower wireless charging mat. AirPower would concurrently yet wirelessly charge multiple products. However, the sudden demise of AirPower left with no choice but to go with third-party solutions to charge AirPods and iPhones. That, however, may change with the iPhone 11 line-up. Apple is expected to provide iPhone 11 users with the bi-directional charging support. Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 line-up is said to feature A13 processor under the hood.