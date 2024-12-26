Apple's Zero-Bezel iPhone is Not Arriving in 2026: Report

Apple has been trying to reduce the bezels in its iPhone models for long time. Reports in the past have hinted towards the company introducing a bezel-less iPhone or a zero-bezel iPhone in 2026. But a new report hints towards this timeline getting pushed ahead. This means that the iPhone 18 is unlikely to come with a zero-bezel design as reports have hinted to in the past.

According to a report by Korean Publication the Elec, Apple is working on developing a zero-bezel iPhone that maintains the design language of the existing iPhone models, which includes a flat display with angular sides, while extending the screen over to the edges. This design is similar to the Apple Watch design, and it is known for its pebble-like aesthetics.

This requirement makes it necessary for suppliers of iPhone's displays, LG and Samsung, to adopt two technologies -- Thin Film Encapsulation (TFE) and Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA). TFE, as per the report, protects the display from environmental damage, while the OCA is used bonding transparent adhesive films around curved edges. In addition to implementing these two technologies, Apple's display suppliers also need to ensure that there is ample space for other components such as the antenna.

The report also says that the adoption of the OCA technology has been difficult as the two companies have not been able to resolve the lateral vision distortion issue. The companies also need to make the display more durable especially when the display overflows to the side of the iPhone.

Company insiders told the publication that in order to mass produce the zero-bezel displays in 2026, final details with the manufacturers should have been finalised by now. However, the companies are still discussing the details, which indicates that Apple is unlikely to introduce a zero-bezel iPhone in 2026.