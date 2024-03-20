Advertisement

Refurbished Apple Watch: Apple is gearing up to enter the refurbished market for its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models in the United States, according to MacRumors. The move comes as the tech giant has discreetly included greyed-out search filters for these models on its desktop refurbished website, hinting at a launch of refurbished units. While the exact availability date remains undisclosed, such preparatory steps typically precede the introduction of new refurbished offerings by Apple.

The refurbished Ultra 2 and Series 9 models are expected to mirror their brand-new counterparts sold directly by Apple in the US, albeit with one notable limitation. Due to an ongoing legal dispute with medical technology firm Masimo, it is expected that the Blood Oxygen app will be disabled on these refurbished devices.

This legal battle stems from a ruling by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) last year, which prohibited Apple from importing and selling Apple Watch models equipped with blood oxygen sensing technology, citing infringement on Masimo's patents. Consequently, Apple ceased the sale of refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 models in the US, as these models also incorporated the contentious Blood Oxygen app.

The possibility of a resolution between Apple and Masimo before the launch of the refurbished Ultra 2 and Series 9 models, could pave the way for the reactivation of the Blood Oxygen app. Alternatively, should the legal dispute persist, the feature may potentially be reinstated through a future watchOS software update, contingent upon the resolution of the legal impasse.

While the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra has never been offered in Apple's refurbished store in the US, it is available in other regions such as the UK, Ireland, China, and Japan. As the ITC's ruling exclusively impacts the US, the Blood Oxygen app remains functional on Apple Watch models sold in all other international markets.

(With Reuters inputs)