Apple working on a smart display, likely to launch alongside iPhone SE 4 in 2025

Apple smart display: Apple is reportedly working on a smart display that would not only enable users to control all of their smart devices from a single screen but it would also give them access to the company's generative AI-based features in the form of Apple Intelligence. According to a new report, Apple is taking a fresh approach towards a smart display, which means that the company's upcoming device, codenamed 'HomeAccessory', will come with a wall-mounted design instead of other smart displays available in the market that usually have a tablet attached to a speaker. A separate report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that it will have an iPad-like design that could be magnetically attached to a wall.

Apple smart display expected features

According to a report by 9To5 Mac, Apple's smart display will come with a 6-inch display with a square aspect ratio, which is unlike the rectangular display of the smart displays available in the market right now. It will look like two iPhones kept side-by-side with thick edges around the display.

The report also states that this smart display is likely to be powered by the company's A18 chipset, which also powers the company's newly launched iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus smartphones. This chipset will not only bring support for Apple Intelligence to the device, but it will also bring support for Siri, which is unlike the company's existing lineup of smart speakers.

Furthermore, the report states that Apple's upcoming product will have a built-in camera at the top-centre section for FaceTime calls. It will also have additional sensors that will be able to detect how many people are there in a room and that it will run a new operating system called 'homeOS'.

Apple smart display expected price and availability