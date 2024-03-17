×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

California Judge denies Apple's attempt to dismiss AirTag stalking lawsuit

Three dozen individuals involved in the suit claim that Apple ignored warnings about the risks associated with AirTags.

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple AirTag stalking lawsuit: US District Judge Vince Chhabria in California has rejected Apple’s bid to dismiss a class action lawsuit concerning AirTag stalking. According to 9to5mac citing media reports, the judge ruled that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient claims for negligence and product liability.

The lawsuit, initially filed in December 2022, alleges that AirTags, priced at just $29, has become a favoured tool for stalkers and abusers due to insufficient safeguards. Plaintiffs argue that Apple rushed AirTags to market without adequate protection against misuse for stalking purposes.

Advertisement

Chhabria allowed the lawsuit to proceed, despite Apple's efforts to have it dismissed. Approximately three dozen individuals involved in the suit claim that Apple ignored warnings about the risks associated with AirTags. They contend that under California law, Apple can be held liable for the devices' misuse.

Chhabria highlighted that the plaintiffs allege significant safety defects in AirTag's design, which contributed to their injuries when subjected to stalking. However, he noted that determining Apple's legal obligations under California law requires further examination.

Advertisement

In its motion to dismiss, Apple asserted that the lawsuit unfairly holds it accountable for third-party misuse of AirTags. The company underlined its condemnation of such misuse and its cooperation with law enforcement. Apple also highlighted its proactive efforts to implement anti-stalking features, including updates released in February 2022.

Following the initial launch of AirTag in April 2021, Apple introduced additional security measures aimed at curbing unwanted tracking. These enhancements included improved tracking alerts, sound emission updates, and more. Tile, another Bluetooth-tracking device manufacturer, subsequently announced similar plans after Apple's initiatives.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 10:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma

Players to hit most 50

a minute ago
Dattatreya Hosabale

India News LIVE:

3 minutes ago
Bansuri Swaraj

BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj

6 minutes ago
Rajnith Reddy

Ranjith Reddy Resigns

9 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan On OTT

13 minutes ago
Sharan is a 1990-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer.

Sheyphali B Sharan

22 minutes ago
Public Works Department minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Bhairon Marg underpass

ED Summons Delhi CM

23 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to skip their old family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli

No Rahul in Amethi?

26 minutes ago
Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy expansion

34 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala's father

Sidhu's Baby Brother

40 minutes ago
Shreyas Iyer

Iyer marks IPL return

41 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

IPL 2024: Top 5 Players

41 minutes ago
Viral Video: Bhindi Samosa

Samosa In Danger

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Jal Board Case

an hour ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Leaves Mumbai

an hour ago
Stock market news

US Fed rate decision

an hour ago
Crew Movie

CBFC Changes In Crew

an hour ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World14 hours ago

  2. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo