Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Ditch the key! Check out top 7 smart home security gadgets to keep your abode safe

Here's a compiled list of the coolest home security gadgets where you can open your door with a voice command, a fingerprint scan, or even your phone.

Business Desk
Home security gadgets
Home security gadgets | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Home security gadgets: The era of smart homes has begun. As we navigate the maze of modern life, security becomes the MVP of peace of mind. And guess what? The future is here! We've compiled a list of the coolest security gadgets to make sure your humble abode stays safe.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera

Arlo Pro 4 Camera


When James Bond dreams of home security, he dreams of this bad boy. Picture this: high-res video, weather-resistant, and motion-triggered. Oh, and did we mention it's wireless? Say goodbye to tangled wires and hello to a fortress of safety.

Ezviz DB1C Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Ezviz DB1C Wi-Fi Video Doorbell


Ever wish you had a peephole that streams to your smartphone? Voilà! This budget-friendly video doorbell not only lets you see who's at the door but also records shady characters trying to sneak a peek when you're out.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock


Who needs keys when you've got fingerprints and voice commands? This sleek smart lock is like Fort Knox with a personality. Lock and unlock your door with a flick of the wrist or a whisper of your voice. It's like magic, but safer.

ADT Command Security System

ADT Command Security System


If Batman had a security system, it would probably be this one. Professionally monitored and armed to the teeth with all the bells and whistles, this system doesn't just protect your home—it protects your peace of mind. And that's priceless.

SimpliSafe Home Security System

SimpliSafe Home Security System


For the DIY aficionados out there, this one's for you. Simple, affordable, and contract-free, this system puts the power back in your hands. No need to break the bank or sign your life away—just plug, play, and sleep soundly.

Motion-Activated Lights

Motion-Activated Lights


Who needs a spotlight when you've got lights that turn on when they sense movement? Say hello to the ninja of security gadgets. Surprise intruders and send them packing with the flick of a switch.

Window and Door Sensors

Window and Door Sensors


Don't let sneaky burglars catch you off guard. With these discreet sensors, you'll know the moment someone tries to pull a fast one on your sweet home. It's like having eyes everywhere, without the creepy factor. So there you have it, folks! With these top-notch security gadgets, you'll sleep like a baby knowing your home is protected by the Avengers of home security.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

