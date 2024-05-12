Advertisement

Apple iPhone 16: Apple’s next-generation iPhones, the iPhone 16 series, are expected to launch later this year with some updates slated to be announced in Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10. As anticipation mounts for Apple's next iteration of its flagship device, a series of leaked information has provided insights into what consumers can expect from the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Advertisement

From redesigned camera systems to advanced chip technology, here's a roundup of all the key details we've gathered so far.

Slimmer camera bump

Apple's design exploration for the standard iPhone 16 models led to the adoption of a vertically aligned camera system featuring a pill-shaped camera bump. Departing from the traditional square-shaped bump, the new arrangement allows for a slimmer profile while accommodating the necessary lenses.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Additionally, recent leaks suggest that the iPhone 16 lineup could debut in an array of colours, including blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.

Advertisement

Better display

According to MacRumors, an Apple news aggregator platform, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with slightly larger displays compared to their predecessors.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

As per the leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro will feature a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max variant could sport a 6.9-inch screen. With the increase in display size comes a corresponding adjustment in dimensions, resulting in taller and wider bodies, based on the dimensions of the backcover samples being produced in China. Despite these changes, the overall design is expected to remain consistent with previous models.

Apple is also likely to incorporate micro-lens technology in its iPhone 16 OLED panels to achieve improved peak brightness levels and reduced power consumption. The approach uses micro-lens arrays to minimise internal reflection, thereby improving perceived brightness without compromising energy efficiency.

Advertisement

New buttons with new features

The leaked dummy models have revealed interesting details about the physical features of the iPhone 16 lineup which includes the addition of an Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch that is found in all iPhone models.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

The new action button can perform different functions such as activating the flashlight, launching the camera, and enabling various shortcuts as per the choice of the user. Apart from that, a new Capture Button, flush with the device's side will be included in the device to click photos and record videos.

Cutting-edge chipset and connectivity

Technical insights into Apple's chip lineup indicate that all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chip, with potential variations for the Pro models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculates that the Pro variants may integrate next-generation WiFi 7 technology, offering blazing-fast speeds of up to 40Gb/s. Wi-Fi 7's support for 320MHz channels and 4K QAM technology could deliver significantly faster speeds compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 6.

Advertisement

iOS 18 Integration and AI Features

With the upcoming release of iOS 18, Apple is expected to introduce new Siri features powered by large language models (LLMs). While many of these improvements will be available across all iPhone models, on-device AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Apple Analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is in the final phase of concluding a deal that will allow it to integrate ChatGPT into its upcoming iPhone OS.

While exact details of the deal remain shrouded in secrecy, one thing is certain: with iPhone 16, Apple will try its best to leave a mark and set a standard for other devices to have on-device AI functionalities.