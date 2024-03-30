Advertisement

Pixel 8 scrolling issue: Google has addressed the longstanding scrolling problems reported by some Google Pixel users, with recent complaints resurfacing specifically concerning the Pixel 8. The issue, which has persisted for years and gained attention on platforms like the Issue Tracker, particularly affects Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, causing frequent stuttering during scrolling within the system and certain applications.

A thread on the Issue Tracker dating back to October last year has amassed many comments from affected users, prompting Google to acknowledge and resolve the issue.

In an update shared on the thread and reported by Android Police, Google assures users that the problem is "fixed," with the solution set to be implemented in the next Android release, likely referring to Android 15.

Google's update promises ongoing optimisations in performance and power management, aiming to enhance overall system UI fluidity and address issues tied to specific Android applications. While Android 15's final release is still in progress, with the second developer preview currently underway, users can anticipate a resolution to the scrolling problem with the upcoming Android update.

This is not the first instance where Google has acknowledged and addressed scrolling issues. Previously, similar problems were reported with the Pixel 7, prompting Google to resolve the issue during the Android 13 release schedule.