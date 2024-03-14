×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Honor V30 confirmed to pack in Kirin 990 and 5G 

The Kirin 990 uses a 7nm FinFET Plus EUV node by TSMC – which is also the same process that would be used by Apple’s new A13 chip powering the next iPhone.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Honor V30
Honor V30 | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Honor V20 was notably the first phone to be announced with a punch-hole style selfie camera. The USP of the Honor V20 was its 6.4-inch all-view display made possible through a punch-hole selfie camera setup. The goal here was to offer maximum screen real estate by punching a hole in the display and incorporating an in-screen selfie camera that otherwise would have taken up a lot of space. 

The Honor V20 also featured an “industry-first 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor” which when coupled with “the AI computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of (Huawei’s last-generation flagship) Kirin 980 chipset, automatically performed multi-frame image processing to create high-definition images.” 

Advertisement

The V20 was also the first Honor phone to pack Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 – and now the V30 is coming with the next-generation Kirin 990 SoC, which isn’t surprising.  

Among the many new innovations that it would bring to the table, the Kirin 990 would also bring 5G connectivity to the Honor V30.  

Advertisement

The Kirin 990 uses a 7nm FinFET Plus EUV node by TSMC – which is also the same manufacturing process that would be used by Apple’s new A13 chip powering the next iPhone, or the iPhone 11 set to launch on September 10. It has an 8 core CPU – with 2x big Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.86GHz, 2x middle Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.36GHz and 4x small Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.95GHz. The Kirin 990 further has a Mali-G76 GPU.  

We’ll see the new chip in action soon in the Huawei Mate 30-series. The Mate 30 series, which is expected to have the premiere Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30, and the more affordable mate 30 Lite, will formally be unveiled at a standalone keynote event in Munich, Germany on September 19. 

Advertisement

Also Read:  Huawei Mate 30 Series Launch Set For September 19

Also Read:  Honor 20 Review: What Could Have Been, One Of The Best Smartphones Under Rs 35,000

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2019 at 16:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail

Electoral Bonds

a few seconds ago
kartik aaryan and aseem bazmee

BB3's Kartik On Anees

2 minutes ago
New York

NYCB annual report

4 minutes ago
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi

Holi Special trains

8 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

news

9 minutes ago
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Spider-Man Biryani

9 minutes ago
Startup Representative

Avg startup deal size

10 minutes ago
Para Shooting World Cup

Para Shooting World Cup

10 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

UP Man Shoots Neighbour

10 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session

Rishabh Pant returns

13 minutes ago
Manmohan Samal

Odisha BJP Chief on Polls

14 minutes ago
Hockey Nationals

MP move to quarters

14 minutes ago
Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal

Harmanpreet on Olympics

18 minutes ago
Starship

SpaceX

23 minutes ago
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal

Orange Cap And Purple Cap

26 minutes ago
Rinku Singh during KKR practice

Rinku's generous nature

29 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

30 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 6 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo