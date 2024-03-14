Honor V30 confirmed to pack in Kirin 990 and 5G 

Advertisement

The Honor V20 was notably the first phone to be announced with a punch-hole style selfie camera. The USP of the Honor V20 was its 6.4-inch all-view display made possible through a punch-hole selfie camera setup. The goal here was to offer maximum screen real estate by punching a hole in the display and incorporating an in-screen selfie camera that otherwise would have taken up a lot of space.

The Honor V20 also featured an “industry-first 48MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor” which when coupled with “the AI computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of (Huawei’s last-generation flagship) Kirin 980 chipset, automatically performed multi-frame image processing to create high-definition images.”

The V20 was also the first Honor phone to pack Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 – and now the V30 is coming with the next-generation Kirin 990 SoC, which isn’t surprising.

Among the many new innovations that it would bring to the table, the Kirin 990 would also bring 5G connectivity to the Honor V30.

The Kirin 990 uses a 7nm FinFET Plus EUV node by TSMC – which is also the same manufacturing process that would be used by Apple’s new A13 chip powering the next iPhone, or the iPhone 11 set to launch on September 10. It has an 8 core CPU – with 2x big Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.86GHz, 2x middle Cortex-A76 clocked at 2.36GHz and 4x small Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.95GHz. The Kirin 990 further has a Mali-G76 GPU.

We’ll see the new chip in action soon in the Huawei Mate 30-series. The Mate 30 series, which is expected to have the premiere Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30, and the more affordable mate 30 Lite, will formally be unveiled at a standalone keynote event in Munich, Germany on September 19.

