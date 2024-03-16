Advertisement

4G, also known as LTE (Long Term Evolution), is the fourth generation of mobile communication technology. It is a globally acclaimed technology which is used by companies in order to provide the latest and fastest gateway possible to mobile internet in the country. Idea is one of the telecom providers that offers high-speed 4G services to its customers and has expanded its 4G network across India. So, if you're looking to upgrade your Idea 3G SIM to 4G, here's everything you need to know:

Why upgrade to Idea 4G?

Idea 4G provides users with a much faster Internet speed as compared to that of 3G networks. The speed certainly comes along with an unbeatable online experience for customers. Idea 4G has been launched pan-India and covers approximately 6000 towns and operates on the 1800 & 2100 Mhz band. Idea has been pushing its consumers living in the suburban and urban areas to switch to the 4G network to enjoy more high-speed broadband service options.

How to get a 4G SIM card?

To upgrade your Idea 3G SIM to 4G, you may visit your nearest Idea store/retail outlet and request for a 4G upgrade. Users can locate their nearest Idea retail outlet on Idea’s official website.

How to activate an Idea 4G SIM card?

Once you have been issued a new SIM card at the Idea store, you will need to activate the SIM by following an easy process. You simply need to send a text message to 12345 and reply with ‘Y’ to a confirmation message.

Do not confuse your SIM number with your mobile number. The SIM number can be found on the new 4G SIM card that has been issued. You may also want to backup all your contacts before you follow the process. Your current SIM card will lose its network in a few minutes of making an upgrade request.

Once your current SIM is disconnected by Idea, you can insert the newly issued Idea 4G SIM in your 4G handset. In case your handset supports dual SIM functionality and you wish to use multiple sims, then it is recommended that you insert your Idea SIM card in slot 1 for better speed and performance.

How to check Idea 4G device compatibility?

You need to have a 4G handset which is compatible with Band3/1800 MHz. To check if your phone is compatible with the Idea 4G LTE network, you can send an SMS with the text <check> to 12345.

How to activate 4G network setting.

Before you can start enjoying the 4G experience, you will need to choose ‘LTE’ or ‘4G’ as the ‘Network Mode’ through your 4G handset’s ‘Settings’ menu. Also, make sure that you recharge or opt for a suitable Idea 4G pack/plan in order to avail 4G speed and upgrade the data pack for 4G usage. Alternatively, one may also dial *121# from their Idea mobile to choose from the available 4G plan.