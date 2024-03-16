×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

How to convert Idea 3G SIM to 4G? Step-by-step guide on how to upgrade and activate 4G SIM

Follow this step-by-step guide and learn how to convert Idea 3G SIM to 4G. Also, learn how you can get your new 4G SIM card and what is the activation process.

Reported by: Danish Ansari
how to convert idea 3g sim to 4g
3g | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

4G, also known as LTE (Long Term Evolution), is the fourth generation of mobile communication technology. It is a globally acclaimed technology which is used by companies in order to provide the latest and fastest gateway possible to mobile internet in the country. Idea is one of the telecom providers that offers high-speed 4G services to its customers and has expanded its 4G network across India. So, if you're looking to upgrade your Idea 3G SIM to 4G, here's everything you need to know:

 

Why upgrade to Idea 4G?

Idea 4G provides users with a much faster Internet speed as compared to that of 3G networks. The speed certainly comes along with an unbeatable online experience for customers. Idea 4G has been launched pan-India and covers approximately 6000 towns and operates on the 1800 & 2100 Mhz band. Idea has been pushing its consumers living in the suburban and urban areas to switch to the 4G network to enjoy more high-speed broadband service options.

Advertisement

How to get a 4G SIM card?

To upgrade your Idea 3G SIM to 4G, you may visit your nearest Idea store/retail outlet and request for a 4G upgrade. Users can locate their nearest Idea retail outlet on Idea’s official website.

Advertisement

 

How to activate an Idea 4G SIM card?

Once you have been issued a new SIM card at the Idea store, you will need to activate the SIM by following an easy process. You simply need to send a text message to 12345 and reply with ‘Y’ to a confirmation message.

Do not confuse your SIM number with your mobile number. The SIM number can be found on the new 4G SIM card that has been issued. You may also want to backup all your contacts before you follow the process. Your current SIM card will lose its network in a few minutes of making an upgrade request.

Advertisement

Once your current SIM is disconnected by Idea, you can insert the newly issued Idea 4G SIM in your 4G handset. In case your handset supports dual SIM functionality and you wish to use multiple sims, then it is recommended that you insert your Idea SIM card in slot 1 for better speed and performance.

 

How to check Idea 4G device compatibility?

You need to have a 4G handset which is compatible with Band3/1800 MHz. To check if your phone is compatible with the Idea 4G LTE network, you can send an SMS with the text <check> to 12345.

Advertisement

How to activate 4G network setting.

Before you can start enjoying the 4G experience, you will need to choose ‘LTE’ or ‘4G’ as the ‘Network Mode’ through your 4G handset’s ‘Settings’ menu. Also, make sure that you recharge or opt for a suitable Idea 4G pack/plan in order to avail 4G speed and upgrade the data pack for 4G usage. Alternatively, one may also dial *121# from their Idea mobile to choose from the available 4G plan.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2020 at 11:39 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee

LS WB Seats to Watch

2 minutes ago
accident

Road accident

4 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

7 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

14 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

17 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

17 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

18 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

24 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

26 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

28 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

31 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

31 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

35 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

36 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

37 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

37 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World3 hours ago

  2. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  5. SBI opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

    Business News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo