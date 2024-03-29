×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

How Xiaomi 14 Ultra is redefining smartphone photography

Xiaomi 14 Ultra has emerged as a beacon of hope for photography enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of advanced camera capabilities and cutting-edge tech.

Reported by: Business Desk
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi 14 Ultra | Image:Mi.com
  • 3 min read
Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera review: Smartphone innovation is happening like never before, and every player is trying to redefine the boundaries of photography. In the latest development, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has emerged as a beacon of hope for photography enthusiasts, offering a unique blend of advanced camera capabilities and cutting-edge technology.

Rediscovering photography

Image: Mi.com


Despite the dominance of smartphones as primary cameras, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra stands out with its robust camera-centric features and intuitive controls, according to tech enthusiasts. The Verge highlights Xiaomi 14 Ultra's photography kit, which includes a detachable grip with tactile controls, as one of the standout features of the model. These physical buttons provide users with a sense of familiarity and control reminiscent of traditional cameras, enhancing the overall photography experience.

The inclusion of a 1-inch main camera sensor and a step-less variable aperture further solidifies the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's position as a photography powerhouse. Experts have highlighted the device's ability to produce stunning images while offering creative flexibility typically reserved for dedicated cameras.

Exploring Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera capabilities

Image: Mi.com


According to a report by Digital Trends, Xiaomi 14 Ultra can capture emotion and atmosphere in every shot. With Leica's influence and Xiaomi's AI technology, the device delivers a unique photography experience that transcends traditional smartphone cameras.

Tech analyst at Digital Trends has lauded Leica's involvement in enhancing the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's camera performance, noting its contribution to the device's distinctive tone and character. The inclusion of Leica black-and-white filters adds a new dimension to mobile photography, allowing users to express their creativity in unprecedented ways.

While the Xiaomi 14 Ultra may not be flawless in technical terms, Digital Trends stresses its ability to evoke emotion and inspiration through photography. The device encourages users to explore their creativity and push the boundaries of mobile photography, making it a standout choice for photography enthusiasts.

Power and efficiency with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Beyond its impressive camera capabilities, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts formidable performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the device offers seamless multitasking and smooth operation.

Visual experience

With a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display featuring a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra delivers a visually stunning experience. Analysts appreciate the vibrant colors, clarity of the display, and its immersive viewing experience, which is ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Battery life and charging

Image: Mi.com


With a 5,000mAh battery, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers respectable battery life, capable of lasting nearly two days with moderate use. However, as noted by Digital Trends, intensive usage may require a recharge by the end of the first day, though the device's 90W HyperCharge technology ensures swift charging when needed.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra also comes with HyperCharge technology for its rapid charging capabilities, allowing users to go from almost flat to full in just 35 minutes. Additionally, the device supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, further enhancing its versatility and convenience.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 15:34 IST

