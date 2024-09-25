sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:47 IST, September 25th 2024

Meta readies AR glasses reveal at Connect 2024 event

The augmented reality reveal is a long time in the making for Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who positioned AR technology as a sort of magnum opus when he first pivoted the world’s biggest social media company toward building immersive “metaverse” systems in 2021.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
mark zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will likely unveil new AR glasses at the Meta Connect 2024. | Image: Meta
