Published 16:47 IST, September 25th 2024
Meta readies AR glasses reveal at Connect 2024 event
The augmented reality reveal is a long time in the making for Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who positioned AR technology as a sort of magnum opus when he first pivoted the world’s biggest social media company toward building immersive “metaverse” systems in 2021.
- Tech
- 3 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will likely unveil new AR glasses at the Meta Connect 2024. | Image: Meta
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:47 IST, September 25th 2024