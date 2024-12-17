Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses get live translation, AI video features

Meta Platforms has announced that it has updated the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with AI video capability and real-time language translation functionality.

The Facebook parent, which first announced the features during its annual Connect conference in September, said the update is available for members that are part of its "Early Access Program".

The features are included in the v11 software update, which will begin rolling out on Monday.

The latest update adds video to Meta's AI chatbot assistant, which allows the Ray-Ban smart glasses to process what the user is seeing and respond to questions in real-time.

The smart glasses will now be able to translate speech in real time between English and Spanish, French or Italian.

"When you're talking to someone speaking one of those three languages, you'll hear what they say in English through the glasses' open-ear speakers or viewed as transcripts on your phone, and vice versa," Meta said in a blog.

Meta also added Shazam, an app that lets users identify songs, to the smart glasses, which will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

In September, Meta said it is updating the Ray-Ban smart glasses with several new AI features, including tools for setting reminders and the ability to scan QR codes and phone numbers using voice commands.

The company had also introduced, Apple's Siri-like 'Hey meta' wake word support along with the ability to ask a follow-up question along withou the need of using wake word in the Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Additionally, the company had introduced the ability to 'remember things' in these smart glasses. "We’re adding the ability for your glasses to help you remember things...You can now ask Meta AI to record and send voice messages on WhatsApp and Messenger while staying present," the company had said at the time.