Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

Motorola launches its first smart TV in India, check out all details

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has forayed into India’s burgeoning smart TV market by launching a slew of affordable products in partnership with Flipkart.

Reported by: Saurabh Singh
Motorola
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility has forayed into India’s burgeoning smart TV market by launching a slew of affordable products in partnership with Flipkart. Motorola’s smart TVs will be available in a slew of size and resolution options starting for as low as Rs 13,999 and going all the way to Rs 64,999. Motorola will be selling its new smart TVs via Flipkart – with the first batch going on sale from September 29 during the online retail website’s Big Billion Days sale. 

Motorola smart TVs specs and features

Motorola has a range of options available – ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch, and from HD to 4K. More specifically, Motorola’s smart TV lineup includes a 32-inch HD or 720p variant for Rs 13,999, a 43-inch Full-HD or 1080p variant for Rs 24,999, a 43-inch Ultra-HD or 2160p variant for Rs 29,999, a 50-inch Ultra-HD or 2160p variant for Rs 33,999, a 55-inch Ultra-HD or 2160p variant for Rs 39,999, and lastly a 65-inch Ultra-HD or 2160p variant for Rs 64,999. 

Motorola’s new smart TV lineup is based on Android TV – Android 9 Pie to be precise with the maxed-out variants offering high-end features like Dolby Vision. There’s Dolby Audio and DTS for audio and a front-firing soundbar-style speaker setup that sits below the screen and is rated to deliver 30W sound output.  

Moving on, in a first for any budget smart TV, Motorola will also be offering a gamepad as a bundled accessory so users will be able to conveniently play games on its smart TVs without having to invest in a controller separately. 

Moto E6s also launched

Motorola also launched the entry-level Moto E6s phone in India on Monday at a price of Rs 7,999. The Moto E6s will be available for buying in India from Flipkart from September 23. The Moto E6s comes with a 6.1-inch 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is also expandable. The dual SIM phone runs Android 9 Pie software and packs a 3,000mAh battery. 

The Moto E6s further come with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Moto E6s comes with an 8MP camera.  

Published September 16th, 2019 at 18:00 IST

