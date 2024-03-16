×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Much expected Oppo A9 2020 slated to hit India on 16 September

The Oppo 9A (2020) which is a most expected device is now live. This device is hitting India on 16 September. USP of this smartphone is its quad rear cameras.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Oppo
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Oppo 9A (2020) which is a most expected device is now live. This device is hitting India on 16 September. USP of this smartphone is its ultra-wide-angle lens, ultra night mode, and video stability. The smartphone also has a 48MP ultra-wide quad camera on the rear.  

The Oppo A9 2020

Advertisement

Oppo India, in an official tweet, has confirmed that the handset would be launched on 16 September on Indian shores. This device is also slated to hit other countries (not confirmed). The camera of the Oppo A9 (2020) also comes with an Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Check out Oppo’s official tweet below: 

Price of the Oppo A9 (2020) could be in the range of Rs 15000 – Rs 16000. The smartphone offers key technical specifications such as: 

Advertisement

6.53-inch display 

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie firmware 

Advertisement

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC 

48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad rear cameras 

Advertisement

16 MP front camera 

8GB RAM 

Advertisement

128GB internal storage 

Internal storage extendable, with MicroSD card (external) 

Advertisement

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity 

5000 mAH battery. 

Advertisement

Oppo A3s 4GB RAM on a wider reach

In related Oppo news, the Oppo A3S 4GB RAM variant is also live in India. This handset offers specifications such as: 

Advertisement

 6.2-inch display 

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 operating system 

Advertisement

Octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC 

Adreno 506 SoC 

Advertisement

13 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras 

8 MP front camera 

Advertisement

2GB, 3GB, 4GB RAM editions 

32GB, 64GB, 16GB internal storage variants; base don RAM 

Advertisement

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, WI-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity options 

4230mAh Lithium-Ion battery. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Xiaomi Has Shipped 100 Million Smartphones, Manu Jain Sings A Song

Also Read: Xiaomi Now Has 2,000 Mi Offline Stores In India, Generating Employment For Nearly 4,000 People 

Advertisement

Also Read: Huawei’s Q2 Pro Smart Home Router-booster Now Official At IFA 2019​​​​​​​

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2019 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

a few seconds ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

a few seconds ago
Jaganmohan reddy

YSRCP Announces Candidate

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

2 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

4 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

18 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

19 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

19 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

20 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

21 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

22 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

23 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

28 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

29 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

29 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

29 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo