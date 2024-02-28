Advertisement

Netflix on iOS: Netflix has announced that subscribers who currently pay for their monthly fees through Apple's App Store in-app purchase system will soon need to update their payment method to continue using the service. This change comes as Netflix discontinues the option for in-app purchases due to its reluctance to pay Apple a 15 per cent commission on subscription fees.

Although Netflix stopped allowing new subscriptions through iOS devices back in 2018, existing subscribers were permitted to maintain their in-app purchase payments. However, this option will now be discontinued, prompting affected customers to add a new payment method to their accounts.

The updated policy, initially spotted on the US Netflix support site, indicates that subscribers in "some" countries will be required to update their payment information. While the specific countries affected have not been disclosed, the inclusion of the policy on the US site suggests that it may impact customers in the United States.

It remains to be seen how many Netflix subscribers are currently using in-app purchases, given that the option was phased out nearly six years ago. Since 2018, Netflix has directed users with Apple devices to subscribe via its website, as sign-up options through the Netflix app on iPhones and iPads lead directly to a sign-in screen.

Initially, Netflix allowed subscribers to continue using in-app purchases until their accounts were cancelled. However, the company has now decided to implement this change, signalling the end of this billing method for affected users.