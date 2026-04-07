OPPO F33 and OPPO F33 Pro 5G India launch Date Leaked! This is When The New Oppo Phones May Arrive

OPPO could be gearing up for a major smartphone launch in India this month. Fresh leaks suggest the company is preparing to expand its popular F-series lineup with two new devices - the OPPO F33 and the OPPO F33 Pro 5G.

According to the latest information circulating online, the launch event could take place on April 14, where both smartphones are expected to debut together. While the company has not officially confirmed the date yet, multiple leaks are pointing toward this timeline, hinting that the announcement is just days away.

What makes the OPPO F33 Pro 5G interesting

The spotlight is clearly on the OPPO F33 Pro 5G, which could bring some notable upgrades this year. One of the biggest talking points is the processor.

Leaks claim the phone may run on a new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset. Interestingly, this processor hasn’t been seen on any smartphone so far. If this turns out to be true, the F33 Pro could become the first phone globally to feature this chip, making it a key launch to watch.

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Display, design and build

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display, which should offer vibrant colors and smooth visuals for everyday use. The phone is also tipped to weigh around 194 grams, suggesting a fairly balanced design.

Another surprising detail is the mention of an IP69K rating, which, if accurate, would mean strong resistance against dust and water, something rarely seen in this segment.

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Camera setup: Big numbers, simple approach

In terms of cameras, Oppo appears to be keeping things clean and focused. There is a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS along with 2MP depth sensor and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The high-resolution front camera suggests Oppo is still targeting users who care about selfies and video content.

Battery and charging could be a highlight

Battery life might become one of the strongest selling points of this phone. The F33 Pro is tipped to pack a massive 7000mAh battery, paired with 80W fast charging. If this combination holds up in real-world usage, it could easily deliver multi-day battery life, which is still rare in mainstream smartphones.

Expected price in India

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G is expected to launch at a starting price of around Rs 35,000. This places it in the competitive mid-premium segment, where buyers usually expect a mix of performance, camera quality, and battery life.

What about the OPPO F33?

While details about the standard OPPO F33 are still limited, it is expected to be a more affordable option in the lineup. Oppo will likely position it below the Pro model, targeting users who want the F-series experience at a lower price. At this point, everything is based on leaks and early information, so the final specs could change. Still, if the April 14 launch date is accurate, we won’t have to wait long for official confirmation.