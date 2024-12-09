Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Which Mid-Budget Smartphone Should You Pick?

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 14 5G in India today. This new smartphone is a part of the company's Redmi Note 14 series, which also includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus. The Redmi Note 14 5G starts at Rs 17,999 in India and it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series processor. In India, this newly launched smartphone competes with OnePlus' Nord CE 4 Lite 5G smartphone.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison between the Redmi Note 14 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G for the buyers who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000:

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Which Smartphone to Buy?

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Design and Display

The Redmi Note 14 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz of screen refresh rate, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and IP64 dust and water protection.

While the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a similar display sans Gorilla Glass protection and IP rating.

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Processor, OS and Storage

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is powered by a slightly dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. Despite Android 15 being available in the market, this smartphone runs Android 14-based HyperOS update.

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite sports a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP lens with Sony LYT 600 sensor with OIS and EIS support and a 2MP lens. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The newly launched Redmi Note 14 5G has a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP primary lens with Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and EIS, a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 20MP lens.

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Battery

The Redmi Note 14 5G is backed by a 5110mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charge technology. The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, on the other hand, is backed by a bigger 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 14 vs OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Price and Colours