Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Samsung aims to sell two million units of Galaxy F15 5G within 15 months

Samsung executive said that company is very keen on contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is continuously making strides for the same.

Reported by: Business Desk
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G | Image:Samsung.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samsung’s Make-in-India focus: Samsung has announced its target of selling approximately 2 million units of its latest entry-level handset, the Galaxy F15 5G, within the next 12-15 months. Aditya Babbar, Vice President of MX Business at Samsung India, underlined the company's focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting its significant innovation centres outside Korea, particularly in India.

Babbar highlighted the incorporation of premium features such as Knox security, voice focus, super AMOLED display, and 5G connectivity in the Galaxy F15 5G while maintaining cost-effectiveness. He also emphasized Samsung's promise of providing four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of the Gen Z generation.

Advertisement

"We have three research and development centres in Noida and Bangalore, one of the world's largest, which are focussed on conceptualise in India, to develop for India and the world," Babbar added.

He expressed the company's dedication to contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India initiatives. Further, he said the company is very keen on contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is continuously making strides for the same.

Advertisement

In light of India's anticipated prominence in the 5G market, Samsung has strategically enabled 5G connectivity in a majority of its devices, including entry-level handsets. The Galaxy F15 5G, equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6,100-plus chipset, will be available in retail stores for Rs 11,999 starting March 11.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

an hour ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

2 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

3 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

3 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

4 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

21 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

21 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dhoni's latest post on 'new role' has sent internet into a frenzy

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Modi Cares About the People of India': PM

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Green may skip series against Pakistan to prepare for Tests vs India

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  4. Samantha Wins Hearts With Her Warm Gesture Towards Fans | Watch

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni arrives for Anant Ambani's wedding in Jamnagar, fans stunned

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo