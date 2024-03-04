Advertisement

Samsung’s Make-in-India focus: Samsung has announced its target of selling approximately 2 million units of its latest entry-level handset, the Galaxy F15 5G, within the next 12-15 months. Aditya Babbar, Vice President of MX Business at Samsung India, underlined the company's focus on the 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting its significant innovation centres outside Korea, particularly in India.

Babbar highlighted the incorporation of premium features such as Knox security, voice focus, super AMOLED display, and 5G connectivity in the Galaxy F15 5G while maintaining cost-effectiveness. He also emphasized Samsung's promise of providing four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates, catering to the fast-paced lifestyle of the Gen Z generation.

"We have three research and development centres in Noida and Bangalore, one of the world's largest, which are focussed on conceptualise in India, to develop for India and the world," Babbar added.

He expressed the company's dedication to contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India initiatives. Further, he said the company is very keen on contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Digital India and is continuously making strides for the same.

In light of India's anticipated prominence in the 5G market, Samsung has strategically enabled 5G connectivity in a majority of its devices, including entry-level handsets. The Galaxy F15 5G, equipped with a 6000 mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6,100-plus chipset, will be available in retail stores for Rs 11,999 starting March 11.

(With PTI inputs)