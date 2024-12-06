Samsung Finally Rolls Out Android 15-based One UI 7 to select Smartphones: Check Eligible Devices

One UI 7 update: Samsung has finally started rolling out Android 15-based One UI 7.0 update to select Galaxy smartphone users. One UI 7.0 update not only brings generative AI-based features to Samsung's smartphones, but it also brings more granular controls the company's devices.

Here are the new features and functionalities coming to Samsung smartphones with One UI 7.0.

Samsung One UI 7: What's new?

-- This update brings a new set of Writing Assist tools to the eligible devices. It can help users to change the writing style of the text that they have written, summarise it and check it for grammar and coherence. Users can also format notes into bullet points using this feature.

-- Samsung has also updated its Call Transcripts feature, which now supports 20 languages including Arabic, English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish to name a few.

-- The Korean electronics giant has also added what is calls a 'Now Bar'. This section highlights relevant activities across various features such as Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch in a pill-like design.

-- Samsung has also redesigned the camera app to give users easier access to advanced camera settings. For instance, the company has simplified the manual settings for Pro modes for images and videos. It has also added a new zoom control for when users are recording in Pro video mode. This feature is aimed at giving users more control over zoom speed for smoother transitions.

Samsung One UI 7: Eligible Devices

As far as availability is concerned, Samsung says that it has already started rolling out One UI 7 beta program for Galaxy S24 Series smartphone users in India, Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK and the US. The company also said that it will start rolling out the official One UI 7 update with the Galaxy S series device in the first quarter of 2025.

Samsung One UI 7: How to get it on your Galaxy S24 series smartphone?

Step 1: Download the Samsung Members app from Google Play Store or Galaxy Store and log-in to your Samsung account.

Step 2: Select 'Registration for One UI Beta Program'.

Step 3: Open the Settings app on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 4: Go to Software Update section.