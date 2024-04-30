Advertisement

This year the temperature in summers is soaring like anything and the battle against the heatwave intensifies, with concerns rising over escalating energy bills due to increased reliance on air conditioning units. In a bid to address this challenge, Sony has unveiled an innovative solution with the launch of the Reon Pocket 5. This wearable device is designed to combat the heat and provide portable comfort, offering users relief even in the most sweltering conditions.

How it works:

The Reon Pocket 5 is a compact and discreet device that seamlessly fits into the back of a shirt or t-shirt, providing adjustable cooling levels to keep users feeling refreshed while on the move. With its advanced technology, including five cooling levels and four warming levels, the Reon Pocket 5 offers versatility for year-round use, ensuring comfort not only during scorching summers but also in chilly winters.

One of the standout features of the Reon Pocket 5 is its integration with the Reon Pocket tag, a remote sensor that intelligently adjusts the device's settings based on the ambient temperature. This ensures optimal comfort for the user without the need for manual adjustments, enhancing the overall user experience.

The upcoming fifth generation model of the remote air conditioner is set to launch in several countries, marking Sony's expansion beyond its initial release in Japan in 2019. With plans to roll out the device in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, Sony aims to cater to a broader international audience, acknowledging the widespread demand for effective heat relief solutions.

In a press release, Sony highlighted the key enhancements of the Reon Pocket 5, stating, "REON POCKET 5 features an enlarged thermo-module and newly structured heat dissipation fan which offers improved cooling efficiency and airflow, resulting in up to 1.5 times higher cooling performance compared to the conventional model. Featuring 5 COOL Levels, the device delivers powerful cooling and runs for up to 1.8 times longer, for approximately 7.5 hours at COOL Level 4. In addition, the latest device functions quietly by reducing operating noise, making it convenient to use even in quiet business environments.”

“To improve the cooling function of the REON POCKET 5, the REON POCKET TAG is equipped with the latest software that detects direct sunlight, which enables RNPK–5T to quickly adjust to preset temperatures at 33% faster as compared to previous versions of the software. Featuring 8 sensors, the REON POCKET 5 and REON POCKET TAG deliver the most accurate temperature control and can be used for up to 10 hours,” they further added.

The Reon Pocket 5 is currently available for pre-order at £139, with the option to add a beige-colored neckband for an additional £25. Shipping is scheduled to commence on May 15, with each package including the device, a Pocket Tag, and a white neckband.