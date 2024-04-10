Advertisement

ORA’s warning to OnePlus: The South India Organised Retailers Association (ORA) issued a stern warning, stating their intention to cease sales of OnePlus products in their establishments effective May 1. The move comes amidst allegations of unresolved concerns with the company.

In a letter addressed to Ranjeet Singh, Sales Director of OnePlus Technology India, ORA outlined a series of grievances encountered over the past year. Despite persistent efforts to address these issues with OnePlus, the retailers' body claimed that little progress or resolution has been achieved, leading to their decision to take drastic action.

Advertisement

ORA cited consistently low-profit margins on OnePlus products as a major challenge for retailers, particularly in the face of escalating operational and financial costs. Additionally, delays and complications in processing warranty and service claims have resulted in customer dissatisfaction and added burdens for retailers.

The association also raised concerns about model-specific bundling requirements, which have forced retailers to carry non-moving products, further impacting their margins and leading to unsustainable losses.

Advertisement

"As esteemed partners, we had hoped for a more fruitful collaboration with OnePlus. Regrettably, the ongoing issues have left us with no alternative but to discontinue the sale of your products in our stores," ORA expressed in their letter.

ORA urged OnePlus to proactively address these concerns before the end of the month to avoid the impending halt in sales.

Advertisement

ORA, representing all organised trade retailers in South India, aims to address the concerns and issues of its members while fostering collective growth and support within the retail community, according to the association's website.

(With PTI inputs)