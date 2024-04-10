×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

South India’s retail association threatens to stop selling OnePlus products

ORA cited consistently low-profit margins on OnePlus products as a major challenge for retailers.

Reported by: Business Desk
OnePlus 12 | Image:@OnePlus_IN Twitter handle
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ORA’s warning to OnePlus: The South India Organised Retailers Association (ORA) issued a stern warning, stating their intention to cease sales of OnePlus products in their establishments effective May 1. The move comes amidst allegations of unresolved concerns with the company.

In a letter addressed to Ranjeet Singh, Sales Director of OnePlus Technology India, ORA outlined a series of grievances encountered over the past year. Despite persistent efforts to address these issues with OnePlus, the retailers' body claimed that little progress or resolution has been achieved, leading to their decision to take drastic action.

Advertisement

ORA cited consistently low-profit margins on OnePlus products as a major challenge for retailers, particularly in the face of escalating operational and financial costs. Additionally, delays and complications in processing warranty and service claims have resulted in customer dissatisfaction and added burdens for retailers.

The association also raised concerns about model-specific bundling requirements, which have forced retailers to carry non-moving products, further impacting their margins and leading to unsustainable losses.

Advertisement

"As esteemed partners, we had hoped for a more fruitful collaboration with OnePlus. Regrettably, the ongoing issues have left us with no alternative but to discontinue the sale of your products in our stores," ORA expressed in their letter.

ORA urged OnePlus to proactively address these concerns before the end of the month to avoid the impending halt in sales.

Advertisement

ORA, representing all organised trade retailers in South India, aims to address the concerns and issues of its members while fostering collective growth and support within the retail community, according to the association's website.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP

BJP's 370 Target

a minute ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

2 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

2 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

2 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

10 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

11 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

14 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

25 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

44 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

44 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo