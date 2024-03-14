Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced Mi Charge Turbo, a fast-wireless charging solution built in-house, that would make its debut in the soon-to-launch Mi 9 Pro 5G. Xiaomi's 30W Mi Charge Turbo can apparently top up a 4,000mAh battery phone in 69 minutes, wirelessly – while a 50 per cent charge is said to take some 25 minutes. Although the jury is still out on whether insane fast-charging tech can have adverse effects on the longevity of Li-ion batteries inside most portable mobile devices, Xiaomi seemingly believes it's all good – and for good reason.

Xiaomi 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo details

Xiaomi claims 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo tech uses a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil boasting of a conversion efficiency of up to a 98 per cent. That should help keep things under check when it comes to temperature throttling. Xiaomi is expected to launch a 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo tech compliant wireless charging pad, possibly alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi also bundles one in the box with the Mi 9 Pro 5G - or it would be available for purchase separately. Still, Xiaomi's 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo should put most 27W/20W wired fast charging solutions found in current-generation phones, so it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi decides to launch a compatible charging pad separately considering how it’s a one-of-its-kind affair.

Moreover, Xiaomi has also confirmed that it’s looking to ramp things up further with a follow up solution with a whopping 40W wattage.