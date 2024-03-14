×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

Xiaomi announces crazy fast 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo tech

Xiaomi has announced Mi Charge Turbo, a fast-wireless charging solution built in-house, that would make its debut in the soon-to-launch Mi 9 Pro 5G.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Xiaomi
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Xiaomi has announced Mi Charge Turbo, a fast-wireless charging solution built in-house, that would make its debut in the soon-to-launch Mi 9 Pro 5G. Xiaomi's 30W Mi Charge Turbo can apparently top up a 4,000mAh battery phone in 69 minutes, wirelessly – while a 50 per cent charge is said to take some 25 minutes. Although the jury is still out on whether insane fast-charging tech can have adverse effects on the longevity of Li-ion batteries inside most portable mobile devices, Xiaomi seemingly believes it's all good – and for good reason.  

Xiaomi 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo details

Advertisement

Xiaomi claims 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo tech uses a 5-layer nanocrystal receiver coil boasting of a conversion efficiency of up to a 98 per cent. That should help keep things under check when it comes to temperature throttling. Xiaomi is expected to launch a 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo tech compliant wireless charging pad, possibly alongside the Mi 9 Pro 5G. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi also bundles one in the box with the Mi 9 Pro 5G - or it would be available for purchase separately. Still, Xiaomi's 30W wireless Mi Charge Turbo should put most 27W/20W wired fast charging solutions found in current-generation phones, so it won’t be surprising if Xiaomi decides to launch a compatible charging pad separately considering how it’s a one-of-its-kind affair.  

Moreover, Xiaomi has also confirmed that it’s looking to ramp things up further with a follow up solution with a whopping 40W wattage.  

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2019 at 15:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Security Breach in Jammu Central Jail

Electoral Bonds

a minute ago
kartik aaryan and aseem bazmee

BB3's Kartik On Anees

2 minutes ago
New York

NYCB annual report

4 minutes ago
Indian Railways Announces Holi Special Trains From Delhi

Holi Special trains

8 minutes ago
The symbol of United Nations displayed outside the Secretariat Building.

news

9 minutes ago
Viral Video Of Spider-Man Biryani Sparks Online Debate

Spider-Man Biryani

10 minutes ago
Startup Representative

Avg startup deal size

10 minutes ago
Para Shooting World Cup

Para Shooting World Cup

10 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

UP Man Shoots Neighbour

11 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 practice session

Rishabh Pant returns

14 minutes ago
Manmohan Samal

Odisha BJP Chief on Polls

14 minutes ago
Hockey Nationals

MP move to quarters

14 minutes ago
Harmanpreet Singh reacts after scoring a goal

Harmanpreet on Olympics

19 minutes ago
Starship

SpaceX

23 minutes ago
Three Instances Where Winning The Orange Cap And Purple Cap Turned Fatal

Orange Cap And Purple Cap

26 minutes ago
Rinku Singh during KKR practice

Rinku's generous nature

30 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

30 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News5 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 6 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo