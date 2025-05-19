Galaxy S25 Edge vs S25 Plus vs S25 Ultra: Samsung’s 2025 Flagships Go Head-to-Head

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, released on May 13, is a reorganisation of the flagship line as opposed to the plain continuation of the Galaxy S series. Breaking ground with a new look for Samsung's flagships, the Edge falls between the S25 Plus and the all-dominating S25 Ultra. Most view the S25 Edge as a thoughtful compromise among its more expensive siblings, owing to its incredibly strong core functionality and much-talked-about thin profile.

Unified Power, Diverse Goals

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus- all three phones come with an octa-core, next-generation CPU that has a top clock speed of 4.47GHz. The Edge, Plus, and Ultra all provide the same level of performance, so there will not be any noticeable difference when it comes to editing 8K video, streaming high-res content, or using resource-intensive apps.

The Design Philosophy

The ground where the three Galaxy S25 phones start to mainly diverge is the design and footprint. The S25 Edge immediately stands out as the slimmest of the trio, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness and weighing only 163 grams. In comparison, the Plus and Ultra models are noticeably bulkier and heavier, though they house larger batteries. Yet despite its minimal dimensions, the Edge does not compromise on display - it features a vibrant 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, placing it on par with its siblings in terms of visual quality.

The Camera Contest

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 200MP primary sensor (f/1.7), a 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom, f/3.4), a second 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom (f/1.9), and a 10MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/2.4). It offers 2x and 10x optical-quality zoom through Adaptive Pixel tech, and digital up to 100x zoom. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor (f/2.2) with autofocus.

The Galaxy S25 Plus features a triple camera system at the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor (f/1.8), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2). It also offers 2x optical-quality zoom through Adaptive Pixel and digital up to 30x. Front camera is 12MP (f/2.2) with autofocus.

The Galaxy S25 Edge features a dual rear camera setup including a 200MP primary sensor (f/1.7) and a 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2). It provides 2x optical-quality zoom through Adaptive Pixel and digital zoom up to 10x. The front camera is 12MP (f/2.2) with autofocus. All three models record UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) video at 30fps and slow motion video at 240fps (FHD) and 120fps (FHD/UHD).

Battery Battle

The S25 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery that has a maximum video playback time of 31 hours. It measures 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm and weighs 218g.

The S25 Plus comes with a 4,900mAh battery that supports up to 30 hours of video playback. It measures 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm and weighs 190g.

The S25 Edge features a 3,900mAh battery, supporting up to 24 hours of video playback. It is the slimmest and lightest of the three, at 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm and 163g.

Software, Ecosystem, and Future-Proofing

Across all three Galaxy S25 phones, Samsung has maintained consistency. All three phones feature the latest Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Ultra Wideband (UWB), Bluetooth 5.4, Samsung DeX, and SmartThings. All the devices are built to fit seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem, with full interoperability with Galaxy Watches, Buds, and other wearables. The Ultra alone, however, still features S Pen support.