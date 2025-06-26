Republic World
Updated 26 June 2025 at 17:41 IST

Galaxy S26 Leaks Hint at No S Pen Slot — Is This the End of Samsung’s Stylus Era?

Samsung is said to make changes to its Galaxy S Ultra phone next year involving the S Pen.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
samsung galaxy s25 ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has an S Pen digitiser. | Image: Samsung

Samsung’s S Pen stylus has been pivotal to its strategy of phasing out the Note series in favour of high-end Ultra models. The Galaxy S Ultra models so far have used the silo design to accommodate the S Pen, but their successor next year may do away with it. According to a new report, Samsung may ditch the S Pen digitiser on the Galaxy S26 — a move that would allow room for other components, such as Qi2 wireless charging pads, in the phone.
 

