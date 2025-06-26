Tech Hack: How to Turn Your Old Smartphone into a Free CCTV Camera Using Just WiFi | Image: Pexels

Most Indian households have one thing in common- an old smartphone collecting dust in a drawer. An old phone that is no longer being made with a cracked screen or a poor battery status, but the camera and WiFi work fine. In case you were planning to dump the phone or just leave it buried beneath the heap of clothes, here’s a hack that will prove to be useful for you.

An old Android phone with a dented body or cracked screen can be turned into a surveillance camera as long as the camera and WiFi are working fine on your phone. In today’s tech hack, we will guide you on how to transform your old phone into a home camera using only WiFi. Read on.

Download Alfred Camera. It is free on the Play Store, and no, they didn’t pay me to say this. Sign in with Google on both your old and current phones. Set the old phone as the “Camera” and your current one as the “Viewer.” Mount your old phone at vantage points like your entrance door, balcony, or your shop counter. You will need a phone holder to do so. Keep it plugged in. Don’t worry about the battery cycles; your phone has already been through many cycles and is nearing its end.

Why This Helps

This hack offers free live view and motion detection alerts. There is no monthly fee for basic use. It is great for elderly parents and small businesses, or keeping an eye on petty thieves. Also, you don't have to pay extra for a home camera as you are repurposing your old phone.