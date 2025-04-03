Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Key Differences Between Samsung’s New Tablets

Samsung has announced the Fan Edition models of the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 in India, expanding its tablet portfolio. Both Android-powered Samsung tablets offer bigger displays with thin bezels, faster processors, and higher runtimes. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is closer to the flagship model, featuring a larger display and battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is more affordable and offers features such as support for S Pen. Both tablets support Galaxy AI features, so no matter which one a customer buys, they will have access to Samsung’s AI tools like Object Eraser and Handwriting Help.

Customers planning to buy one of Samsung’s new tablets can consider this comparison of their specifications to understand which one is better suited for them.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Specifications

Display: One of the major differences between the S10 FE Plus and S10 FE is their displays. The former has a 13.1-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the lower-priced tablet uses a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with a 1440x2304-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Both tablets are powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1580 SoC, featuring a high-performance core, three premium efficiency cores, and four high-efficiency cores. Both tablets come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. They also support a microSD card on a dedicated slot. Both tablets run Android 15-based One UI 7.

Cameras: Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series has a 13MP main camera with 4K 30fps video recording and a 12MP front ultrawide camera. Samsung offers features such as Best Face on both tablets.

Battery: While the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus has a 10,090mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE houses an 8000mAh battery. Both tablets have 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus vs Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Prices