Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launches As Samsung’s Thinnest Foldable Phone

Samsung has launched its most refined foldable yet — the Galaxy Z Fold 7. At 4.2mm, it is Samsung’s thinnest foldable phone, qualifying for the ‘Ultra’ tag. Samsung says its latest foldable phone can do it all — from working on the go to editing videos and photos with ease.

Sleek Design, Bigger Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs just 215 grams — even lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra — and folds down to a slim 8.9mm. When opened, it measures 4.2mm thick and reveals an 8-inch AMOLED display, perfect for multitasking, editing, or simply enjoying a movie. The cover screen is 6.5 inches with a new 21:9 aspect ratio, which means a better viewing and typing experience even when the phone is folded.

Samsung says the new hinge and titanium layers make the Fold 7 not just slimmer, but also stronger.

The Most Powerful Galaxy Fold Yet

Under the hood, the Galaxy Fold7 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy — a chip tuned specially for Galaxy phones. It’s faster across the board: 41% better AI performance, 38% faster CPU, and 26% better graphics than last year’s model. This means real-time translations, advanced photo edits, and AI suggestions run quickly and smoothly on the device.

A 200MP Camera on a Foldable

Samsung has packed a 200MP wide-angle camera into the Fold7, making it the first foldable in the Galaxy lineup with this kind of camera power. Photos are brighter, clearer, and more detailed, even in low light. There is also a 10MP ultra-wide selfie camera on the main screen for group shots and video calls.

Editing on the Fold 7 is equally impressive. You can move, erase, or resize objects in photos using AI tools, or clean up background noise from videos. There’s also a new feature called “Suggest Erases,” which automatically detects and removes photobombers with a single tap.

Galaxy AI Gets Bigger and Better

With One UI 8 and Android 16, the Fold 7 brings Galaxy AI to life on a large screen. Features like “Circle to Search,” “Results View,” and “Drag & Drop AI” let users find information and work faster without switching apps.

There’s also Gemini Live — a new AI feature that understands what’s on your screen or what you’re saying, and offers suggestions without interrupting your workflow. You can show it a product, ask a question, and get real-time answers — all without leaving the app you’re in.

Better Security

Samsung has improved security, too. A new feature called KEEP keeps your personal data secure by isolating app storage. Knox Matrix now offers better protection across your devices, and Samsung is even adding quantum-safe encryption for better privacy over public Wi-Fi.