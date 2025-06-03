Game on But With Limits: What Tamil Nadu’s New Midnight Gaming Ban Rule Means for Online Players | Image: Pexels

The Tamil Nadu government’s new rules for real-money gaming (RMG), such as online Rummy and Poker, have been supported by the Madras High Court. According to these regulations, Aadhaar card verification is mandatory for those indulging in RMG and you cannot play these games between midnight and 6 AM.

A lot of gaming firms, like Games24x7, Junglee Games, Head Digital Works, WinZO, and even a player association called EPWA, have accused these regulations of being unfair and abused privacy. But the court has upheld the government’s new rule. The court argues that the government can step into keep a check of such games that involve money when

The judges concluded that the government can step in to control games that include money, especially when they hurt people's mental health. The judges in support also talked about how too much gaming has been related to stress and even suicide. The court said that Tamil Nadu's version meets the void for now, even though India's central government is still working on national gaming legislation. The court also talked about privacy issues. They claimed that privacy is a basic right, but it is not absolute. The government can step in to protect public health if it has to.

Gaming Rules You Should Know

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority, established in 2022 has laid down some rules:

Platform should block real-money games between 12 AM and 6 AM.

You need to have Aadhaar KYC, and an OTP will be sent to the linked mobile number.

Minors(under 18 years) can't play real-money games.

Players must be able to set daily, weekly, and monthly spending limits.

After one hour of play, a warning message will pop up every 30 minutes.

Apps must show you how much money you've spent every time you add funds.