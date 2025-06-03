Game on But With Limits: What Tamil Nadu’s New Midnight Gaming Ban Rule Means for Online Players

Updated 3 June 2025 at 18:28 IST
The Tamil Nadu government’s new rules for real-money gaming (RMG), such as online Rummy and Poker, have been supported by the Madras High Court. According to these regulations, Aadhaar card verification is mandatory for those indulging in RMG and you cannot play these games between midnight and 6 AM.
A lot of gaming firms, like Games24x7, Junglee Games, Head Digital Works, WinZO, and even a player association called EPWA, have accused these regulations of being unfair and abused privacy. But the court has upheld the government’s new rule. The court argues that the government can step into keep a check of such games that involve money when
The judges concluded that the government can step in to control games that include money, especially when they hurt people's mental health. The judges in support also talked about how too much gaming has been related to stress and even suicide. The court said that Tamil Nadu's version meets the void for now, even though India's central government is still working on national gaming legislation. The court also talked about privacy issues. They claimed that privacy is a basic right, but it is not absolute. The government can step in to protect public health if it has to.
The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority, established in 2022 has laid down some rules:
The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority adopted these guidelines in 2022. The state had tried to make Rummy and Poker illegal, but the court ruled no to a comprehensive ban. Instead, it let the state set restrictions, like these new age and time restrictions.
Published 3 June 2025 at 17:59 IST