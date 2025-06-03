WhatsApp’s Upcoming Feature Will Let You Build Your Own Chatbot, Here's How

Artificial Intelligence has seeped into our lives, and it is now present in almost every aspect of life. Tech companies have opened their gates and are now widely adopting automation as the need of the hour. WhatsApp has no plans to lag in this race, which is why the chat company is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI)feature.

According to WhatsApp-tracker, WaBetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing an AI feature that lets users create their custom chatbots. Dubbed as AI Studio, this feature is currently available to select beta testers and may be rolled out to more users soon.

How it Works

While the feature has not been rolled out to users yet and is still in the development stage, it involves steps that are to be followed to create a chatbot. First users need to write a prompt describing what exactly do you want their WhatsApp chatbot to do. You can also set a personality that suits your chatbot, a feature common in other AI chat apps. You can choose a role for your chatbot and also pick an avatar you like. If you want, you can create one using text prompts. Once you've set up your chatbot, you can start a chat with it.

What's Next?

While there is no clarity on whether these chatbots are shareable, likely, this feature may soon arrive on WhatsApp, given its availability on Instagram and Messenger.

The feature is currently in beta and limited to select users. More users might get access in the coming weeks, but there are no words on the public launch date yet.

The Potential