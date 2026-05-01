India’s New Online Gaming Rules Kick In Today: What Changes for Gamers and Platforms
India’s new online gaming rules, effective May 1, 2026, ban all real-money games and betting-style apps. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act introduces strict compliance standards, creates the Online Gaming Authority of India, and ensures safer play with age checks, parental controls, and grievance systems. Esports and casual social games remain permitted.
India’s online gaming space enters a new regulatory phase from today, as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 come into force under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The move brings clear rules on what is allowed, what is banned, and how platforms must operate.
For users, the changes are direct and, in some cases, strict.
What’s banned from today
The biggest shift is a blanket prohibition on online money games that includes games involving real-money stakes, whether they depend on chance, skill, or a mix of both.
This means:
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- Platforms offering real-money betting-style games are not allowed
- Advertising or promoting such games is also prohibited
- Banks and payment gateways cannot process related transactions
Authorities can block non-compliant apps and websites under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
What is still allowed
Not all gaming is affected. The rules clearly separate safe categories:
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- Esports: Competitive, tournament-based gaming remains permitted
- Online social games: Casual, skill-based or recreational games without monetary stakes are allowed
Some of these may require formal registration, depending on government notification.
A new regulator steps in
The government has set up the Online Gaming Authority of India to oversee the sector. The body will:
- Classify games as permitted or prohibited
- Handle user complaints and appeals
- Maintain a public list of banned games
- Coordinate with law enforcement and financial institutions
This creates a single point of accountability, something the sector lacked earlier.
What changes for users
For everyday gamers, the impact is mostly around safety and transparency:
- Fewer risky apps: Real-money gaming platforms are expected to disappear or be blocked
- Better safeguards: Apps must introduce features like age checks, playtime limits and parental controls
- Easier complaints: Every platform must have a grievance system, with escalation to authorities if needed
The aim is to reduce cases of financial loss, addiction and misleading claims, issues that have been widely reported in recent years.
What platforms must now do
Gaming companies face tighter compliance:
- Register eligible games where required
- Clearly disclose safety features
- Set up user grievance systems
- Follow data and reporting norms
Failure to comply can attract penalties, including fines and jail terms for serious violations. India’s gaming market has grown rapidly, but regulation has struggled to keep pace. The new rules attempt to draw a clear line encouraging innovation in esports and casual gaming, while shutting down high-risk money-based models. For users, the immediate takeaway is simple: gaming stays, but betting-style play is out. The rollout will be closely watched in the coming months, especially to see how effectively enforcement keeps pace with the fast-moving app ecosystem.