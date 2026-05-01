India’s New Online Gaming Rules Kick In Today: What Changes for Gamers and Platforms

India’s online gaming space enters a new regulatory phase from today, as the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 come into force under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The move brings clear rules on what is allowed, what is banned, and how platforms must operate.

For users, the changes are direct and, in some cases, strict.

What’s banned from today

The biggest shift is a blanket prohibition on online money games that includes games involving real-money stakes, whether they depend on chance, skill, or a mix of both.

This means:

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Platforms offering real-money betting-style games are not allowed

Advertising or promoting such games is also prohibited

Banks and payment gateways cannot process related transactions

Authorities can block non-compliant apps and websites under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

What is still allowed

Not all gaming is affected. The rules clearly separate safe categories:

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Esports: Competitive, tournament-based gaming remains permitted

Online social games: Casual, skill-based or recreational games without monetary stakes are allowed

Some of these may require formal registration, depending on government notification.

A new regulator steps in

The government has set up the Online Gaming Authority of India to oversee the sector. The body will:

Classify games as permitted or prohibited

Handle user complaints and appeals

Maintain a public list of banned games

Coordinate with law enforcement and financial institutions

This creates a single point of accountability, something the sector lacked earlier.

What changes for users

For everyday gamers, the impact is mostly around safety and transparency:

Fewer risky apps: Real-money gaming platforms are expected to disappear or be blocked

Better safeguards: Apps must introduce features like age checks, playtime limits and parental controls

Easier complaints: Every platform must have a grievance system, with escalation to authorities if needed

The aim is to reduce cases of financial loss, addiction and misleading claims, issues that have been widely reported in recent years.

What platforms must now do

Gaming companies face tighter compliance:

Register eligible games where required

Clearly disclose safety features

Set up user grievance systems

Follow data and reporting norms