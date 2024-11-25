Published 20:56 IST, November 25th 2024
Sony working on a handheld gaming console to compete with Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally: Report
Sony is reportedly working on a handheld gaming console that would help it compete with the likes of Nintendo Switch and ROG Ally in the growing gaming market.
Sony is reportedly working on a new handheld gaming console that would enable users to play PlayStation 5 games on the go. The company has already started developing this handheld gaming console and it is expected to help the company compete with the likes of Nintendo Switch that is planning to launch its second-generation handheld gaming console, Nintendo Switch 2, in 2025. The console would also enable the company to compete with a potential new handheld gaming console from Xbox-maker Microsoft, which is also developing prototypes in this category.
For the unversed, Microsoft's gaming chief, Phil spencer has expressed interest in entering the portable gaming market several times in the past. More recently, Spencer, in an interview with Bloomberg, said that there is a general expectation in the market that the company would launch its own handheld gaming console, especially in light of the fact that handheld gaming consoles such as ROG Ally and Steam Deck run on Microsoft's Windows operating system. However, he has also said that while such a device is indeed in development, it is a 'few years out' from launch.
According to a report by Bloomberg, the company is in 'early stages' of developing the new handheld gaming console and it would offer all the PS5 games to the users on a more compact form factor. However, such a device could take years to launch.
In the meantime, the company is offering the Sony PlayStation Portal to the gamers. While it enables gamers to play PS5 games on a portable device, it comes with one big caveat. It needs PS5 gaming console to connect over a Wi-Fi in order to stream games, which poses a serious limitation if Sony wants to compete with Nintendo Switch that is immensely popular among the gamers. It sells for Rs 18,990 in India.
