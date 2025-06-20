Garena Free Fire Max June 20: How to Play, Win Redeem Codes, Tips to Win and More | Image: Garena

Garena is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games. You land on an island, find weapons, fight adversaries, and try to stay alive until the end. Sounds easy, but it’s not. The game requires some talent. Here is a simple guide with suggestions to help you play better and win more games.

How to Play Free Fire on Garena

1. Get the game: You can get it for free on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. Simply type "Garena Free Fire" into the search bar.

2. Sign in: You can log in with your Facebook, Google, or guest account.

3. Begin a match: Pick the mode, there are various modes to choose from like Battle Royale, and Clash Squad. You and your team of players will be dropped on an island.

4. Get loot, shoot, and stay alive. Get firearms, armour, and first aid kits. Stay in the protected area. The last person alive wins!

Tips to Win

1. Land wisely. Avoid landing in regions that are too crowded. If you want to steal safely, go to quieter places like Rim Nam or Cape Town.

2. Always get armour first. In a combat, a helmet can save your life. Choose these before fancy guns.

3. Keep moving, but don't make a lot of noise. Always run, crouch, and change where you are.

4. Put on headphones. You will hear people walking, gunfire, and cars. That sound information helps you go faster.

5. Stay in the safe area. Always check the map and move before it starts to hurt.

6. Use grenades and gloo walls. Bullets can't get through gloo walls. You can win fights or get away with smoke and grenades.

How to Use Free Fire Codes to Get Free Diamonds and Skins

Free Fire does give out free things like gun skins, costumes, gems, and more through codes. These only function once per account and might not work in guest mode. To use them

Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com Use your Free Fire account to sign in. Copy and paste the 12-character code. Click "Confirm" to get your goodies in your in-game mailbox

Garena Redeem codes for June 20, 2025

These change quickly, so utilise them right now.