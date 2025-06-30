Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes June 30: How to Play, Tips to Win, and More

If you’ve ever watched YouTube Shorts or Gaming Reels in India, you’ve probably seen someone leap out of a plane, fire guns, and gather riches. That game is Garena Free Fire Max, which is one of the most popular mobile games in India. And today, you can get gifts by using special redeem codes, but you have to move fast.

What is the Garena Free Fire Max?

In Garena Free Fire Max, a battle royale mobile game, players land on an island, gather weapons, and fight to be the last one standing. Players can play alone or with others, and each match lasts about 10 minutes. It's like PUBG Mobile's cousin, but the rounds are shorter and the action is faster.

How to Play Garena Free Fire Max

To start with, download the game from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Use your Google, Facebook, or Apple account to log in. You can next pick a mode: solo, duet, or squad. Jump out of a plane, land somewhere safe, and look for weapons. Stay in the safe zone. To win the game, beat everyone else and stay alive till the finish. That's all.

What Are Redeem Codes?

Garena gives out redeem codes every day. These are 12-character codes (letters and numbers) that players can use to win free things, such as diamonds (in-game currency) and weapon skins. But there's a catch: only the first 500 people to sign up can get them, and they only last for 12 to 24 hours.

Today's Redeem Codes: June 30, 2025

Today, these are some of the Free Fire Max codes that work. Note that these might not last long, and some might only work in certain areas. Try these as soon as you can.

OOIK-7YTG-BNVC

E45R-TGBN-MKJH

BNMK-LP00-IUYT

FBNJ-7YHG-REWA

FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6

T6JU-8C1R-FB90

N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA

PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS

ASZX-PLMN-KIUY

TGBV-CDE3-WASX

ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH

VCS9-8QWR-TYUI

GHJK-7YUI-REWD

LKJH-GFDS-MNVC

IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ

QWER-TYUI-PLMN

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG

ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK

RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ

YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ

HJGF-DERT-WQAZ

KLOP-MNBG-HYTR

XCVB-NMAS-QWER

How to Use Free Fire Max Codes

To redeem these codes, go to reward.ff.garena.com. You can use the same account you use to play the game (Google, Facebook, X, etc.) to log in. In the text box, paste one of the codes to redeem. Click the button that says "Confirm." Start the game and look in your in-game mail for the prize. You can't use redeem codes with guest accounts, so make sure you're logged in

Simple Tips for New Players

Connect your account; if you play as a guest, you won't get awards.

Use your codes early in the day because they run out quickly. Check your mailbox in the game to see what rewards you have.