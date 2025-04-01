Ghibli Style Images Break All Records for ChatGPT, CEO Sam Altman Shares Huge Milestone

OpenAI's ChatGPT has hit a massive milestone, thanks to a new viral trend Ghibli-style images created by the AI.

This new feature, which was recently made available to free users, has taken the internet by storm, with millions of people rushing to social media to make and share images inspired by Studio Ghibli.

CEO Sam Altman took to social media to announce the record-breaking numbers.

“The ChatGPT launch 26 months ago was one of the craziest viral moments I'd ever seen, and we added one million users in five days. But today, we added one million users in the last hour,” Altman proudly shared on X.

How Social Media Is Reacting?

Social media is buzzing with ChatGPT’s new Ghibli-style image feature, with users eager to explore the creative possibilities.

Many are thrilled by how easy it is to create beautiful, Studio Ghibli-inspired images. One user shared, “This is amazing! I can’t believe I can create my own Ghibli-style images in seconds. Such a game-changer!”

One user sarcastically wrote, "Wow, congrats! Using Ghibli’s work to train your model and Ghibli’s name to promote it really helped you generate huge revenue!" Another chimed in, “Can’t wait for this to happen to my startup lol.”

Another user said, “Ghibli images everywhere! ChatGPT just keeps impressing with every new update.”

Fans of the famous animation studio also chimed in, with one person commenting, “It’s like having Studio Ghibli magic at your fingertips. Incredible! Can’t wait to see more.”

People are sharing their new creations at an incredible rate, and the excitement continues to grow. “I’ve never seen anything like this. This tool lets me create art just like my favorite Ghibli movies!” one user posted, along with a beautiful image generated by the AI.

ChatGPT’s new image generation tool has definitely caught the public's attention, and users can’t wait to see what’s next for this amazing technology.

How to Make Ghibli Images with ChatGPT?

If you're wondering how to make your own Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT, it's simple! Just follow these simple steps:

First Log In: Sign in to your OpenAI account on chat.openai.com.

Start a New Chat: Click “New Chat” to begin a conversation.

Access Image Generation: If available, find the image generation feature in the chat.

Enter Your Prompt: Type a detailed description for your Ghibli-style image, such as:

“Create a Ghibli-style forest with magical creatures.”

“Generate a Ghibli-inspired sunset over a mountain village.”

Create Image: ChatGPT will generate the image based on your prompt.

Download or Share: Once the image is ready, you can download or share it!