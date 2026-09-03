Global AI Blackout: ChatGPT, Claude And Grok Suffer Simultaneous Outage, Users Report Failed Responses

Generative AI users across the world faced disruption on Thursday evening as 3 leading artificial intelligence (AI) services went down at the same time. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, several users reported trouble in accessing and operating major platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude and xAI’s Grok.

The interruption was not limited to one region, with complaints pouring in from multiple countries, including India and the United States, where users flagged failed responses and login failures.

The scale of the disruption became evident from the number of reports logged on Downdetector. As of around 8.30 pm, over 2800 reports related to ChatGPT, around 170 reports involving Claude and over 70 reports concerning Grok had been recorded in India alone.

Over 35,000 Complaints In US, Companies Acknowledge Disruption

According to Downdetector, the impact appeared far more severe in the US at around the same time, as over 35,000 reports of issues with ChatGPT, over 1400 reports involving Claude and more than 1200 reports concerning Grok were recorded in the US.

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The users reported errors, failed responses and difficulties accessing the AI services. Downdetector tracks service disruptions based on user reports, with spikes in complaints indicating a possible outage or technical problem.

The service providers also acknowledged the glitches on their official channels. OpenAI’s status page also showed a ChatGPT Work Mode incident on Thursday, with the company reporting high error rates before marking the issue as resolved.

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Anthropic’s status page separately showed elevated errors affecting Claude models on Thursday. The company confirmed that it had “identified the cause of elevated errors” affecting requests to Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1 and Claude Opus 5, and was working on a fix.

In a subsequent update, Anthropic stated that the only models still affected were Claude Opus 4.8 and Claude Opus 5, while the rest of its models had “recovered to baseline error rate”.