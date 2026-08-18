Goodbye 30-Second Rule? YouTube Revamps Public View Count, Keeps Engaged Views In Analytics

New Delhi: YouTube has decided to change its way of counting public views across its platform.

Although the Google-owned platform never disclosed how it previously counted views, it was generally understood that a view was counted after a user watched at least 30 seconds of a video, as per TechCrunch.

The change comes a year after YouTube applied the same approach to counting views on Shorts videos.

"Historically, we've used multiple view counting systems across different formats," the company wrote in a YouTube Community post. "However, we've heard that creators want to eliminate this metric confusion and accurately understand their true exposure, which is why we're making this update."

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The change will be implemented from August 24.

YouTube said the original view metric, now called "Engaged views," will remain accessible to creators through YouTube Analytics, allowing them to see how many viewers chose to continue watching their videos.

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The company noted that the change won't impact creators' earnings or how they become eligible for monetization through the YouTube Partner Program.