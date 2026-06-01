Goodbye mAadhaar: New Aadhaar App Brings QR Verification, Face Authentication And Better Privacy Controls

Carrying photocopies of your Aadhaar card or handing over more personal information than necessary may soon become a thing of the past. The government has rolled out a new Aadhaar mobile application that focuses on privacy, security and convenience, while also confirming that the existing mAadhaar app will eventually be phased out. Developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the new app is designed to make identity verification faster and safer. Instead of sharing a complete Aadhaar profile, users can now choose exactly what information they want to reveal, giving them greater control over their personal data.

mAadhaar App Set To Retire

UIDAI has asked users to move to the new Aadhaar app as it prepares to discontinue the older mAadhaar platform. The upgraded version comes with a refreshed interface and several new features aimed at reducing the need for physical documents and improving security.

The transition marks one of the biggest updates to Aadhaar’s digital ecosystem in recent years, with the government positioning the new app as the primary platform for Aadhaar-related services going forward.

No More Aadhaar Photocopies?

One of the most noticeable changes is QR-based identity verification.

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Instead of submitting photocopies or displaying the full Aadhaar number, users can generate a secure QR code through the app and share only the details required for verification. This can be useful at hotels, hospitals, offices, events and government service centres.

The feature is designed to reduce unnecessary data exposure while making the verification process quicker and more seamless.

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Face Authentication Adds Another Layer Of Security

The new app goes beyond OTP-based verification by introducing Face Authentication.

Users can verify their identity by scanning their face, creating an additional security layer that helps prevent misuse and strengthens authentication in situations where higher levels of verification are required.

Share Only What You Want

A major focus of the new Aadhaar app is selective data sharing.

Rather than revealing every detail stored in Aadhaar records, users can choose to share specific information such as their name, photograph, age or address depending on the requirement. This means service providers receive only the information they need instead of access to an entire Aadhaar profile.

Biometric Lock And Unlock From Your Phone

The app also gives users direct control over their Aadhaar biometrics.

Fingerprint, iris and face authentication can be locked or unlocked instantly through the application. This feature allows users to secure their biometric information whenever they are not actively using it, reducing the risk of unauthorised access.

Check Who Accessed Your Aadhaar

Another useful addition is authentication history tracking.

Users can view details of when and where Aadhaar authentication was used, helping them monitor activity linked to their identity. The feature can also help spot suspicious or unauthorised usage.

Manage Aadhaar For The Entire Family

The app supports multiple profiles on a single device, allowing users to manage up to five Aadhaar accounts.

This can be particularly useful for parents handling their children’s Aadhaar records or family members assisting elderly relatives with updates and verification.

Address And Mobile Number Updates Made Easier

Several Aadhaar update services can now be completed directly through the app.

Users can update mobile numbers and addresses without repeatedly visiting Aadhaar enrolment centres. UIDAI has indicated that more update-related services will be added in future versions.

Millions Already Using The New App

The new Aadhaar app is already witnessing strong adoption across the country. According to UIDAI, it has crossed 21 million downloads within three months of launch. More than 28 lakh users have updated their mobile numbers through the app, while nearly six lakh people have used it to update their address details.

How To Set Up The New Aadhaar App

Getting started is fairly straightforward:

Download the Aadhaar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Register using the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Verify the number through OTP.

Complete face authentication.

Create a six-digit PIN.

Enable biometric unlock if desired.

Add and verify Aadhaar details.