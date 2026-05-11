Aadhaar As QR Code Only? Is Your Aadhaar Card Really Getting A Format Redesign? UIDAI Issues Clarification

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a clarification dismissing widespread rumours regarding a supposed redesign of the Aadhaar card.

Following a surge in social media posts and news reports claiming that the identity document would undergo a visual rebuild by the end of 2026, the government has confirmed that no such plans exist.

The reports, which gained significant traction on digital platforms over the last few weeks, suggested that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was planning to phase out the current physical layout.

These claims asserted that the new look of Aadhaar would strip away most visible demographic details, leaving only a photograph and a QR code on the physical card.

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These viral posts claimed the move was intended to enhance privacy and digital integration. However, in a press statement released via the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government termed these reports "Not Correct."

The clarification emphasised that the current Aadhaar card remains unchanged and that the authorities have not authorised or initiated any project to transition to a photo-and-QR-only design.

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"Such news reports and social media posts are creating unwanted confusion in the minds of the people," the Ministry stated. The official release urged the public to exercise caution and avoid falling victim to misinformation.

It further advised citizens to ignore unverified claims circulating on messaging apps and social media, noting that any updates regarding the national identity program are always communicated only through official channels.

The UIDAI has consistently maintained that, while the digital ecosystem, including the mAadhaar app and e-Aadhaar, continues to evolve with enhanced security features, the physical card's fundamental design remains a significant tool for offline verification across the country.

Residents are encouraged to refer exclusively to PIB UIDAI’s official website, its verified social media handles, and press releases for any policy-related announcements.

As digital transformation continues to be a priority, official websites have reiterated that the integrity and familiarity of the Aadhaar format are essential for public trust and administrative efficiency.