Google Admits Major Chrome Security Flaws, Urges Users to Update Immediately

Google has confirmed that its most-widely used service - Chrome browser - contained several serious security vulnerabilities, and is calling on all users to update their browsers as soon as possible. In its official update, the company announced that its latest version of Chrome version 136.0.7103.113/.114 contains patches for four critical security vulnerabilities, two of which are classified as "high" severity.

The tech giant said that the problems were severe enough that they are reserving some technical information until most customers get the patch. This is a standard practice for safety to avoid attackers from accessing or misusing any information.

Among the most significant of the vulnerabilities (CVE-2025-4664) was on Chrome's "Loader" mechanism, used to control how web content is loaded in the browser. An outside researcher posted about this issue on X (formerly Twitter), and it was serious enough that Google acknowledged the flaw already being “known in the wild,” meaning that there could be an attempt by attackers to use it.

One more vulnerability (CVE-2025-4609) was found in Chrome's Mojo system that manages internal communication among browser processes. Google did not reveal complete technical information but attested that the issue was about the incorrect treatment of secure operations in some circumstances.

Both of these issues were uncovered by external researchers, and Google has released fixes. The remaining two flaws were discovered internally by Google using its own security mechanisms and testing equipment.

In addition to these fixes, Google also mentioned that many of its security improvements come from automated systems like AddressSanitizer, MemorySanitizer, and fuzzing tools that help find unusual behaviour or unsafe code.

Why You Should Update Now