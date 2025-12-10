Google AI Plus Plan Launched in India: Price, Benefits

Google has officially launched its AI Plus subscription plan in India, offering users access to advanced AI features at an affordable price. The plan is designed to bridge the gap between Google’s free AI tools and its premium offerings, making the company's latest AI capabilities more accessible for everyday users and families.​

Price and Subscription Details

The Google AI Plus plan is priced at ₹399 per month in India, with new subscribers eligible for a discounted rate of ₹199 per month for the first six months. This makes it significantly more affordable than Google’s higher-tier AI Pro and Ultra plans, which cost ₹1,950 and ₹24,500 per month, respectively. The plan can be shared with up to five family members, allowing multiple users to benefit from the subscription under a single payment.​

Key Benefits and Features

Subscribers to Google AI Plus will gain access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, which provides a 128K token context window, which is four times the limit available on the free tier. The plan also includes integration of the Gemini side panel into popular Google Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, and Drive, making it easier to use AI tools within daily productivity workflows.​

Other notable features include:

Video generation with Veo 3 Fast Creative tools such as Whisk (image-to-video) and Flow (video editing) 200GB of cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos​

What This Means for Indian Users

With the launch of Google AI Plus, Indian users now have a cost-effective way to access premium AI features, including advanced text and video generation, workspace integration, and expanded cloud storage. The plan is positioned as an ideal option for students, creators, and professionals who want more from their Google AI experience without the premium price tag.​

Advertisement

Google AI Plus is available through Google’s official channels and can be managed via the Google One platform.