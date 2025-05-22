Google AI Ultra Subscription: What is it, Who will Benefit, Pricing and More Answered | Image: Google

Google just turned up the volume on premium AI. The company has announced - Google AI Ultra- a new high-end subscription plan designed to give creators, professionals, and developers exclusive access to Google’s evolving AI ecosystem. Priced at $249.99/month which is roughly Rs 24,000, the Ultra plan bundles advanced tools like AI-powered filmmaking, multi-tasking AI agents, and early access to experimental models like Veo 3 and Gemini 2.5 Pro.

One can call this as Google’s reply to OpenAI’s enterprise ChatGPT plans but with deeper integration into Google’s world: Chrome, Docs, Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more.

What Is Google AI Ultra?

Google AI Ultra is a new top-tier subscription under the Google One brand that unlocks maximum usage limits, early access to state-of-the-art AI models, and premium features across creative and productivity tools. It’s aimed at filmmakers who use AI to storyboard or produce animated clips, developers who build with advanced AI capabilities, researchers and academics needing deeper reasoning and multi-source synthesis, and power userswho want AI embedded everywhere from Docs to the browser itself.

Who Can Get It?

Google informs that the subscription plan for now is available only in the US with plans to launch in more countries soon. The first-time subscribers are eligible for 50 per cent discount for the first three months. It is open to individual and team who want top-tier access. Google says this is for users "demand the absolute best."

What’s Included in Google AI Ultra?

Those subscribing to Google AI Ultra will get exclusive access to Google’s range of newly launched AI tools including its filmmaking tool Flow, Veo 2, and early access to Veo 3, and Gemini App. Ultra gives you the highest limits on Google’s flagship AI assistant- Deep Research for long documents and multi-source insights, upcoming Deep Think mode in Gemini 2.5 Pro for enhanced logic and reasoning and full-stack access for coding, writing, and data-heavy tasks.

Google has also bestowed more powers to Gemini in Chrome. Rolling out first to Ultra users, the Gemini in Chrome will let you read and summarize webpages, comprehend spreadsheets, dashboards, and data-rich sites and use web context to write, search, and complete tasks directly in-browser.

The AI suite under Google AI Ultra subscription also includes Project Mariner. It is an experimental AI agent that can manage up to 10 tasks at once. Adding to these, users will also get Google Ecosystem access like YouTube Premium, 30TB of storage, and Gemini across Google apps.