Google's Quick Share Is Headed to Cars, Here's What It Means for You

Google at I/O 2025 made an announcement that may change the way you use your car. Quick Share is coming to cars running Android Automotive OS with Google built-in. Quick Share is Google's equivalent of Apple's AirDrop. It allows you to send files such as photos, videos, or URLs wirelessly from device to device in a matter of seconds. So far, it has primarily been used on smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks. But now, Google is bringing the same wizardry to vehicles.

Why this matters

Suppose you're ready to drive away and one of your relatives would like to send to you the location of a new restaurant. Rather than texting it or yelling it across the parking lot, they can now transfer it directly to your car's dashboard. With a few taps, the navigation system can come on and away you go.

Or that your passenger snapped an amazing road trip photo and wants to save it to their phone. They will be able to send it directly from the car screen to their phone without cables and clouding meaning no hassle.

Key Benefits:

No more copy-paste: Avoid the hassle of typing in addresses or phone numbers manually.

Faster sharing: Share music playlists, places, or links from your phone to your car with ease.

Smarter handover: Keep watching a YouTube video from your phone on the car screen while parked or continue reading that article once you exit the car.