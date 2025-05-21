Google Announces AI Mode in Search at I/O 2025: What It Is, How to Use It, and When Is It Arriving in India | Image: Google

Google I/O 2025 kicked off on May 20, wherein the company made multiple announcements. Amidst the various AI breaks, Google also officially launched AI Mode in Google Search- a deeper integration of artificial Intelligence in its search engine making it the latest and most advanced AI-driven search experience to date.

Based on the Gemini 2.5 model, AI Mode provides smarter, quicker, and more interactive answers in Search. AI Mode is now starting to roll out to users in the US, with worldwide availability coming in a few months.

What is AI Mode in Google Search?

AI Mode is an evolution of last year’s AI Overviews, which helped users with concise, AI-powered answers to complex questions. AI Mode takes this a level up by conducting end-to-end AI search. It includes expanded research capabilities, ongoing follow-up dialogue, and support for multimodal queries, allowing users to input both text and media, such as images or videos.

The Key Features of Google AI Mode

Deep Search: The integrated AI in search reads your question, then breaks it down into subtopics. It then scrubs through hundreds of sources to generate concise and cited replies.

Live Capabilities: Lets you ask questions using your phone’s camera in real time, powered by Project Astra.

Agentic Tasks: Assists with booking tickets, making restaurant reservations, and completing online forms.

AI Shopping Partner: Offers smart product suggestions and the ability to virtually try on clothes using an uploaded photo.

Personal Context: Integrates with apps like Gmail to provide personalised travel and event recommendations.

Custom Charts and Graphs: Generates real-time, interactive visualisations for queries related to sports, finance, and more.

How to Use AI Mode in Google Search

Users in the United States can begin using AI Mode through the Google app or directly from the Search homepage. To use the feature, select the AI Mode tab when available, or opt into the feature via Google Search Labs.

When is the AI Mode Coming to India?