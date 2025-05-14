Google Announces Android 16 and Wear OS 6 Design Updates Ahead of I/O 2025

Material 3 Expressive is built around the idea of customisation. Users can now make changes more easily by choosing from more dynamic colour themes, better fonts, and responsive components. These changes are meant to give users a better chance to show off their style and tastes on their phones and smartwatches. This will make them feel more like they were made just for them.



There are a lot of natural, springy movements in the update that make interactions smoother and more fun. When someone dismisses a notification, some other parts of the screen reply in a subtle way. It's also satisfying to feel when alerts are taken off the stack. Similar effects show up all over the system, like when you swipe through recently used apps, change the sound, or pull down the notification shade. Blurred backgrounds give apps more depth, which helps users stay focused on the app they're using while still being aware of their surroundings.



Android users will also be able to use system tools more easily after the updates. Users can now change more things about Quick Settings, which lets them add options like "Flashlight" or "Do Not Disturb." The layout of notifications has been changed to make sure that important alerts don't get lost. With Live Updates, a new feature, users can see real-time progress on jobs like food delivery or ride-sharing right from the notification area, without having to open the app.



The changes also affect Google Photos, Gmail, Fitbit, and other important Google apps. In the Android environment, this helps make sure that everything looks the same. Smartwatches have been designed to work best with round screens. The animations now follow the curve of the screen, which makes scrolling feel more natural. Users can move through lists and choices by animating the content, which makes it easier to read. New motion effects and responsive input have also been added to the watch's interactions. UI features that change shapes to fit the smaller screen make it easier to use.



On smartwatches, dynamic colour theming is now system-wide, which means that the theme you choose for your watch face will show up in all apps and settings. New buttons are made to fit closer to the edges of the round screen. This makes them easier to tap and better utilises space. With tiles, you can now quickly get to important tasks like starting a workout or messaging a friend, all while keeping the layout clean and easy to read.



There are performance changes in the new Wear OS 6 update, such as better power efficiency. Google says that users can expect their batteries to last up to 10% longer after the update. With this improvement, you should be able to use it all day without having to charge it often.



Pixel devices will be the first to get Material 3 Expressive and the changes that go with it later this year. Google is working with hardware partners to make these design changes to all Android 16 and Wear OS 6 devices.