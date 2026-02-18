Google Announces IO 2026 Dates as CEO Sundar Pichai Lands in India for AI Impact Summit

Google I/O 2026 Date: Google has confirmed the schedule for its flagship annual developer conference, while its Chief Executive Officer, Sundar Pichai, has simultaneously touched down in India for the AI Impact Summit 2026. As mentioned on a post on X, the Google I/O 2026 developer conference is set to take place on May 19 and 20, 2026, at the iconic Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The two-day event will focus on Google's latest advancements across its product and software portfolio, with its Gemini AI model widely expected to be a central focus of the announcements.

Moreover, Pichai on X said, “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! io.google.” While the full details of the I/O conference 2026 have not yet been revealed, artificial intelligence, Gemini, is expected to dominate the keynote sessions.

What to expect from Google I/O 2026?

As per the teaser shared on X, the Google I/O 2026 is expected to have something more than the previous year’s conference. It is expected that Gemini AI is going to be at the forefront of its subjects to discuss, share and announce. Under Android, the upcoming Android 17 is likely to receive more focus, with new features and a redesigned UI. Talking about its Chrome browser, Google is likely to roll out an updated AI Search and integrate some more AI agents for developers to work more efficiently and safely.

About AI Impact Summit 2026