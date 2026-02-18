'Overwhelming Response’: India AI Impact Summit Expo Extended By A Day; Doors to Remain Open Until February 21

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit Expo 2026, following an overwhelming public response, has been extended by one day. The exhibition at Bharat Mandapam will now remain open through Saturday, February 21, IT Secretary S. Krishnan said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in view of the large public turnout and to ensure a smoother and more comfortable experience for visitors, as per reports.

To better accommodate the massive turnout, visiting hours have been extended to 8:00 PM, a move that reflects the high level of enthusiasm among both delegates and the general public at Bharat Mandapam.

Expo to remain closed to public on Thursday

It must be noted that public access to the Expo will be suspended on Thursday, February 19, due to high-level security protocols and restricted-entry events.

According to news reports, delegates will also experience limited access on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, all participants must exit the convention area by 4:30 PM today to facilitate a private dinner hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for international guests and corporate leaders.

Entry and exit protocols

Citing significant engagement, Digital India MD and CEO Akhil Kumar announced streamlined entry and exit protocols alongside extended Expo timings.

Kumar specified that Gate 4 will function as the primary exit point and vehicle drop-off zone. For Metro commuters, Gate 10 remains the designated entry point during the 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM window, after which delegates are encouraged to move toward the Expo area as the main convention hall is cleared.

Authorities have warned of periodic traffic diversions near the ITPO area between 4:00 PM and 11:00 PM throughout the summit for security reasons.

Traffic arrangement in place

Special traffic arrangements will be implemented in the national capital from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM in view of the AI Impact Summit-2026, officials said.

According to the advisory, commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on duty.

Authorities have suggested the following alternate routes to ease congestion during the specified hours.

The Suggested Alternate Routes are San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, and K. Kamraj Marg

The Delhi Police further stated that motorists must strictly comply with directions issued by traffic personnel deployed at key intersections across the city. Citizens have been urged to observe traffic rules, maintain proper lane discipline, and avoid unnecessary halts on major carriageways.

The advisory also appealed to motorists to remain patient, adhere to all traffic regulations, and extend full cooperation to authorities to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the summit hours.

Guinness World Records

Amidst these logistics, the event celebrated a historic milestone as the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026 officially entered the Guinness World Records.

Adjudicator Pravin Patel confirmed that 2,50,946 students pledged to use AI responsibly within a 24-hour window, shattering the initial goal of 5,000.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, is scheduled to inaugurate the main summit on February 19, with restricted entry expected during the morning inaugural session.

Officials said the Expo area would open for all delegates from 11 am onward that day, including access to the media centre in Hall 1.

'Extremely high quality sessions'

Earlier, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said that visitors and participants, including global tech titans, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 are "extremely impressed" by India's high-quality AI roadmap.

Asked about his interaction with Global CEOs during the Summit, he told ANI, “Almost everybody that I met today who attended many of the sessions has been extremely impressed with the quality of the presentations and the quality of the presenters.”

He further observed that the event has attracted significant global expertise.

"Extremely high-quality sessions is the common remark. Very eminent people have been attending most of our sessions, and they've had excellent inputs to provide to a very, very engaged and interested audience," he said about the event held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

India AI Impact Expo 2026

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is being held alongside the India AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam.

The Expo serves as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.