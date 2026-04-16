Nvidia GeForce NOW Launches in India, Taking on Xbox Cloud Gaming With a Different Bet

Nvidia has finally launched GeForce NOW in India in early access, bringing its cloud gaming platform to a market that has long been seen as ideal for this model.

The pitch is straightforward. Instead of buying expensive gaming hardware, users can stream high-end PC games directly from Nvidia’s servers. What makes this launch more interesting, though, is not just the service itself, but how differently it approaches the cloud gaming space compared to competitors like Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A Different Model From Xbox Cloud Gaming

GeForce NOW does not sell access to a game library. It connects to games users already own on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect. This is where it diverges sharply from Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is bundled with Xbox Game Pass and offers a catalogue of games as part of a subscription.

In simple terms, Xbox sells you the content. Nvidia sells you the hardware experience.

Advertisement

For users who already have a game library, GeForce NOW can feel like unlocking value from games they couldn’t previously run. For new users, however, Xbox’s model may feel more straightforward.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Pricing Reflects That Difference

Nvidia has introduced early access passes priced at ₹999 for 90 days on the Performance tier and ₹1,999 for the Ultimate tier. This means you pay ₹333 and nearly ₹666 monthly, respectively. You can also buy 200GB additional storage as an add-on for ₹299 with the same 90-day validity, irrespective of the tier you choose.

Advertisement

This makes the service relatively affordable compared to building or upgrading a gaming PC, but it does not include games.

By contrast, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available as part of Game Pass Ultimate, which typically costs up to ₹1,389 per month in India. That subscription includes access to a rotating library of games, making it a more all-in-one offering.

Nvidia said it is also working on a free tier without revealing any details.

The choice between the two comes down to usage patterns. One favours existing PC gamers, while the other targets users looking for bundled access.

High-End Performance as the Core Pitch

Nvidia is clearly leaning into performance as its biggest differentiator. The service is powered by RTX 5080-class GPUs based on its Blackwell architecture, bringing features like ray tracing, DLSS, and high frame rate streaming into the cloud. The Performance tier offers up to 1440p streaming, but it is also the entry point. That means more advanced features, such as 4K 120fps streaming, auto-saving graphics settings and ultrawide capability, are reserved for the Ultimate plan.

The company is also promising low-latency gameplay and high responsiveness, aiming to replicate a local PC gaming experience as closely as possible.

Designed for a Growing Gaming Market

India’s gaming ecosystem has largely been built around mobile devices, but interest in PC and console-quality games has been growing steadily. GeForce NOW fits into that transition phase. It allows users to experience high-end titles without the upfront cost of hardware, effectively lowering the barrier to entry for PC gaming.

Still in Early Access