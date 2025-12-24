Google Brings Back Green Card Sponsorships in 2026, but Not for Everyone

Google has announced that it will revive its green card sponsorship program in 2026, providing a pathway for certain employees on work visas to secure permanent residency in the United States. For thousands of tech workers, this process - known as PERM - is often the first critical step toward obtaining a green card, which allows them to live and work in the country without the constant worry of visa renewals or expiration dates.

The PERM program is widely used by major technology companies, including Google, to help employees transition from temporary visas such as the H‑1B to permanent residency. It requires employers to prove that hiring foreign workers will not negatively impact US citizens’ job opportunities. For international employees, PERM sponsorship can mean stability, long-term career growth, and the ability to build a life in the US without the uncertainty of immigration.

Google had paused most of its PERM applications in January 2023, the same month it laid off 12,000 employees. At the time, the company - along with other tech giants like Amazon and Meta - faced challenges in justifying sponsorships while the job market was flooded with laid‑off US workers. Since then, only a small number of Google employees have been able to move forward with PERM applications. The new announcement signals a significant shift, with plans to scale up sponsorships again starting in 2026.

However, not every Googler will qualify. According to a media report, eligibility will be limited to specific groups.

Employees working in roles that require a degree and prior professional experience.

Staff who are based in a Google office; remote workers must agree to relocate if they want to be considered.

Employees who have earned a performance rating of “Moderate Impact” or higher in their annual reviews.

Those in Level 4 roles or above, which generally means mid‑level or senior positions.

By contrast, junior employees, remote staff unwilling to move, and those with poor performance ratings will not be eligible for sponsorship. The memo also emphasised that employees must be “in good standing” with the company to qualify.

This decision reflects both the requirements of the PERM program and Google’s own priorities. The company must demonstrate that foreign hires are filling roles that cannot easily be filled by U.S. workers, and by tightening eligibility, Google is narrowing the pool while still providing a clear path for many of its international employees.